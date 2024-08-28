Laughter Chefs promo: Ankita Lokhande's husband, Vicky Jain, makes chutney instead of Mirchi Halwa; Krushna Abhishek makes a tongue-in-cheek comment.

Laughter Chefs is one of the top-rated shows, where audiences are captivated by its unique concept of blending cooking with comedy. The funny banter between the participants makes the show interesting. In the promo of the latest episode, Krushna Abhishek is seen cracking a funny joke at Vicky Jain, which will leave you laughing.

The latest promo posted by Laughter Chefs makers on Colors TV's social media handle shows a sneak peek into the upcoming episode. In the video, chef Harpal Singh Sokhi tells Krushna Abhishek, Kashmera Shah, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain "Aaj aap banaenge Mirchi Halwa ke pocket. (Today, you'll make Mirchi Halwa pockets.) Vicky Jain says, "Huh," and is stunned.

Krushna Abhishek then adds, "Toh usmei mirchi dalegi?" (Will green chilies be added?" Vicky then tries his hands at making the recipe but tells his wife, Ankita, "Yeh toh chutney ban gayi (This has turned into chutney.)" Krushna then funnily says, "Kaunsa hume khana hai (Where do we have to eat)? His wife Kashmera adds more fuel to the fire by saying, "Aapko khana hai (You have to eat.)

Krushna does not end there. He teases Vicky by saying, "Subah jiski bhi cheekhe nikle. Humei kya, hum toh soh rahe honge. (Whoever screams in the morning is not our concern- we will be asleep.)" Krushna Abhishek is known for engaging in fun banters with most of the contestants on the show. His favorite person to roast has always been Bharti Singh, with whom he cracks a lot of funny jokes.

Advertisement

Laughter Chefs showcases top telly stars like Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Kashmera Shah, Krushna Abhishek, Nia Sharma, Sudesh Lehri, Aly Goni, Rahul Vaidya, Reem Shaikh, Jannat Zubair, Karan Kundrra, and Arjun Bijlani.

Each celebrity on the cooking reality show brings their unique talent to the kitchen, whipping tasty cuisines and also making everyone laugh. Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi is the judge of the show, while Bharti Singh is the host.

Laughter Chefs aired on June 1, 2024, and has been getting love from audiences ever since. Watch it every Thursday and Friday at 10 p.m. on Colors TV and Jio Cinema.

ALSO READ: Laughter Chefs PROMO: Krushna Abhishek makes Ankita Lokhande bring out her multilingual talent; Was he successful? Find out