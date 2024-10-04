Mahhi Vij diagnosed with Chikungunya? Actress shares PIC from hospital bed

Mahhi Vij, best known for shows like Balika Vadhu and Laagi Tujhse Lagan, has reportedly been admitted to the hospital for Chikungunya. According to an ETimes report, the actress was not feeling well and was also experiencing joint pain when she decided to seek medical help.

For the unversed, Chikungunya is a mosquito-induced viral infection whose symptoms are brutal. It can lead to joint pain that can stay back for weeks. The report further claimed that it was on October 3 when Mahhi Vij shared a snap from the hospital.

The actress did not mention in her caption, the reason behind her bad health. In the picture, it was seen that she was sitting on the bed with her back-faced towards the camera. She didn't write anything in her caption. Mahhi keeps posting details about her personal life on her social media feed.

A few days back, the actress shared a clip where she was seen taking care of her sick dad. She had written in her caption, "These 10 days of my life have been the toughest. My father who is my pillar, does every bit of my work so that I can be comfortable. Today when he needs me I want to possibly do everything to see him walking as he use to. I feel half of healing happens when they see there kids, a nurse can not do what you can or for that matter help. I feel proud to be there for my father and hopefully in a months time he will be as he was. My brave father. My everything. M gonna be there... I love you papa”.

Mahhi is best known for her role as Nakusha in the hit serial Laagi Tujhse Lagan and for playing Nandini in the hit serial Balika Vadhu. Mahhi and Jay Bhanushali were the winners of the dance reality show Nach Baliye 5 back in 2013. She has also been a contestant in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 4 and the stunt-based reality show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7.

Team Pinkvilla wishes the actress a speedy recovery!

