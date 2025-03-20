'Mai bohot pyaar karta hu usse,' Pakistani actor Danish Taimoor issues statement after his four marriages' controversial remark; WATCH

Pakistani actor Danish Taimoor has been in the news for a few days now. The controversy arose after Danish said on a reality show that he has permission to marry four times, while his wife Ayeza Khan was sitting right in front of him. After his statement went viral, several accused the Pakistani actor of promoting polygamy. He received immense backlash for his remarks. Now, Danish has issued a public apology for hurting the sentiments of many.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Danish Taimoor shared a video clarifying that he wasn't respecting his wife Ayeza Khan by saying that he has permission for four marriages. He explained how his choice of words was wrong but he didn't mean to hurt anyone. Danish said, "Mai janta hu aap log mujse thodasa naaraz hai (I know you guys are a little upset with me)."

The Mann Mast Malang actor added, "Uss din joh bhi incident hua hai, kuch logo ko lagta hai ki shayad maine disrespect kiya hai apni biwi ko, toh aisa hargiz nahi hai. Meri koi aisi intention nahi thi, mai bohot pyaar karta hu usse. Shayad alfaaz ka chunav joh hai voh shayad sahi nahi hua hai. (Whatever happened that day, some people think that I might have disrespected my wife but it's not like that. I had no such intention. I love her. Maybe my choice of words wasn't correct)."

Watch Danish Taimoor's video here-

In his statement, Danish expressed how his choice of words was wrong and it was a slip of the tongue from his side. Further, he shared, "It's been almost 18 years now. Kabhi zindagi mai koi controversy bani nahi hai aur mai chahunga iss baat ko hum yahi khatam kare kyuki jab meri niyat aur mera dil hi nahi hai aisa toh baat ko badane ka koi fayda nahi hai (There has been no controversy in my life and I want to end this topic here because my intentions weren't wrong so there is no point in stretching the topic)."

Apologizing to people for unintentionally hurting their sentiments, Danish said, "Mai dil se sorry kehta hu (I'm sorry from the bottom of my heart). He elaborated how he didn't mean to hurt anyone and only meant to entertain. The Jaan Nisar actor assured that he is happy with his wife and kids and mentioned that there is no problem in their marital life.

For those who don't know, netizens criticized Danish for saying, "Mujhe ijaazat hai 4 shaadiyon ki, main kar nahi raha hoon, woh alag baat hai" (I have permission for four marriages, but I'm not doing it; that's a different matter). Danish Taimoor and Ayeza Khan got married in 2014 and have two kids.