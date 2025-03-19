Danish Taimoor breaks silence on his controversial remark about four marriages after receiving backlash

Pakistani actor Danish Taimoor's comment about having permission to marry four times in front of his wife, Ayeza Khan , raised eyebrows. His remark, which appeared to promote polygamy, went viral on the internet, leading to backlash against the actor. Netizens criticized him for saying, "Mujhe ijaazat hai 4 shaadiyon ki, main kar nahi raha hoon, woh alag baat hai" (I have permission for four marriages, but I'm not doing it; that's a different matter). Now, Danish has finally responded to the criticism for his comment, which he made on a Pakistani show.

While speaking to the host on the Pakistani show Mehfil-e-Ramazan, Danish Taimoor addressed the controversy. When the host mentioned that people had been questioning her about his remark on four marriages, the actor broke his silence on the issue.

Danish Taimoor responded with a laugh, saying, "Aap se kyun keh rahe hain?" (Why are people telling you?). He continued, "Aap logon ki bohot parwaah karti hain" (You care a lot about what people say). The host agreed and mentioned that the audience meant a lot to her. Danish then added, "Logon ke wajah se nahi, hum Allah ke wajah se hain" (Not because of people, we are here because of Allah).

For those unaware, Danish Taimoor and his wife, actress Ayeza Khan, recently appeared on Mehfil-e-Ramazan. During the show, Danish, who is a well-established actor in the Pakistani entertainment industry, expressed his views on polygamy.

He stated, "Mujhe ijaazat hai 4 shaadiyon ki, main kar nahi raha hoon, woh alag baat hai. Yeh ijaazat mujhe Allah ne di hai, toh woh mujhse koi cheen nahi sakta" (I have permission for four marriages, but I'm not doing it; that's a different matter. I have received this permission from Allah, and no one can take it away from me). When Danish made this statement, Ayeza simply nodded in agreement.

Advertisement

Notably, Danish Taimoor and Ayeza Khan’s love story began on a social networking site. Before tying the knot in 2014, the couple dated for six years. They have two children: a son, Rayan Taimoor, and a daughter, Hoorain Taimoor.