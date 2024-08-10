Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Update, August 10: Rohit demands Kaveri’s consent to Abhira and Armaan’s marriage

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, August 10, 2024, episode: The episode starts with Ruhi talking about her plan. She says that she will first gain Armaan’s sympathy. Following this, she will bring more differences between Armaan and Rohit and create a rift between Armaan and Abhira. Lastly, Ruhi will divorce Rohit and unite with Armaan. She vows to remove Abhira from Armaan’s life.

Kaveris discusses Rohit with Sanjay, who advises her to announce a major decision in front of the family. Kaveri is reluctant to act upon Sanjay’s suggestion, as she feels Rohit has just joined the firm. Sanjay puts the fear of Abhira ruling over the house, making Kaveri ponder over his recommendation.

Armaan apologizes to Abhira. She taunts him and decides to give him the desired space. Ruhi asks why Abhira is making noise. Abhira confronts Ruhi for booking the table in the same restaurant where she and Armaan were to enjoy their date. Ruhi pretends to be innocent. She goes on to bump into Armaan intentionally. Armaan feels bad for her. Abhira stops him from saying sorry to Ruhi. Armaan prevents Abhira from fighting with Ruhi.

Kaveri comes and gathers all family members. She declares that she is handing over the Poddar company to Rohit. Madhav finds her decision unfair for Armaan. He tries to take a stand, but Armaan doesn’t let him utter anything. He believes Rohit can handle the responsibility and congratulates him.

Sanjay feels proud of his plan. He thinks about taking over the command of the firm after proving that Rohit is not capable of being its head.

Rohit refuses to accept the position Kaveri is offering him. Kajal assumes he is doing it for Armaan. Rohit stuns one and all when he puts his condition before becoming the head of the Poddar company. He says that he will take over the firm only after Kaveri approves of Abhira and Armaan’s marriage. Everyone urges Kaveri to say yes.

Surekha questions about Poddar’s fallout with Armaan. Swarna shares about Vidya’s invitation for Teej with Manish and Surekha. She also expresses that Abhira and Armaan’s wedding will be beneficial to Ruhi, denoting their possible alliance soon. Manish gets adamant on attending Abhira and Armaan’s marriage, while Swarna is not ready to be a part of it.

Ruhi gets mad over Rohit’s condition and accuses him of destroying her plan. Kaveri refuses to give consent to Abhira and Armaan’s wedding. Ruhi resolves to manipulate and use Kaveri.

Manisha gets excited for Abhira and Armaan’s marriage, as she is sure about Kaveri accepting Rohit’s condition. She gives the necklace to Abhira. Armaan exits as they are all about to take a group photo. The episode ends here.

Disclaimer: This episode was watched on Hotstar.

