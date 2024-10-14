Meet actor who debuted with Ektaa Kapoor’s serial, went on to work with Farhan Akhtar, Abhishek Bachchan and is now a successful Bollywood star

Many individuals come to Mumbai, the city of dreams with dreams to become successful actors. Most of them start with small roles in television or advertisements. While many stay in the television industry and work on big projects subsequently, others move to Bollywood.

Today’s pick is one such actor who is now recognised as a prominent Bollywood actor, but it may come as a surprise that she started her career with television. We are talking about Prachi Desai here.

Prachi Desai made her acting debut in 2006 with Ektaa Kapoor’s television serial Kasamh Se. She essayed the lead role of Bani Dixit opposite Ram Kapoor. She earned immense love and recognition for her debut project.

Following the success of her first television drama, she participated in the popular dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, where she lifted the winner’s trophy. She also made a cameo in the popular television drama Kasautii Zindagi Ki.

Check out Prachi Desai's picture with Ram Kapoor below:

The next year, she made the transition to Bollywood and made her debut with Farhan Akhtar’s Rock On. She essayed the role of the actor’s wife and for this, she had to quit her serial, Kasamh Se. There was no turning back for the actress in the film industry after getting her big break.

She shared screen space with big names including Abhishek Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi. Other notable films to her credits include Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, Teri Meri Kahani, Bol Bachchan and I, Me Aur Main, among others.

Advertisement

After 2017, she took a break from work and made a comeback in 2021. Besides working in movies, she made her debut in web series with Naga Chaitanya’s Dhootha.

The actress will be next seen in Bihu Attack and Kosha. While the latter’s release has been delayed, Bihu Attack is currently being filmed and is set to release in 2025.

ALSO READ: Meet actor who debuted with Ram Gopal Varma’s film, was face of a popular crime show on TV and was recently seen in IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack