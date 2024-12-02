When Aamir Khan's text to Junaid Khan's Maharaj co-star Shalini Pandey left her stunned; Actress recalls hilarious incident

Aamir Khan is one of the greatest Khans of B-town, with multiple hit movies to his credit. While the industry lauds him for his dedication and hard work, the insiders also love him for his jovial nature. Recently, Shalini Pandey, who grabbed eyeballs for her performance in Maharaj, spoke about her hilarious text conversation with her co-star Junaid Khan’s father.

Most of us remember actress Shalini Pandey as Kishori from Siddharth P. Malhotra’s historical drama Maharaj. During a recent conversation with Bollywood Hungama, she revealed the text she exchanged with her co-star Junaid Khan’s father, Aamir Khan.

Talking about the funny story, she stated that she was supposed to attend the success party for Maharaj with her friend Junaid. On that day, she got a message from the PK actor inquiring if she was going to attend the gala or not. But before responding to him, she asked him to unveil his identity and state who he was. Aamir was quick to address himself as ‘Junaid’s dad.’

But at that time, the reference didn’t click with the Arjun Reddy actress, who in turn replied, ‘Who’s Junaid's dad?' Seconds later, she realized who he was, but when he had already responded, he was Aamir Khan. Embarrassed by her questions, Shalini said sorry to the veteran actor. Without being offended, the Dangal star started laughing and was like, ‘Of course, I am your uncle; I am Junaid’s dad!' While sharing this anecdote, Pandey stated that she asked who he was because, for a minute, she forgot who Junaid's dad was.

To jog your memory, Maharaj marks Junaid's acting debut in the industry. Apart from him and Shalini, it also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Sharvari and is based on the Maharaj Libel Case of 1862 case mentioned in Saurabh Shah's novel.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shalini Pandey also shared the screen with Ranveer Singh, Boman Irani, and Ratna Pathak Shah in the 2022 comedy-drama film Jayeshbhai Jordaar. Currently, she is busy filming her upcoming Tamil language movie, Idly Kadai, with actors Dhanush and Nithya Menen.

