Meet actor whose father-in-law used to stitch Rajesh Khanna’s clothes, had sour relationship with son and found success in Television, Bollywood and Hollywood

In the world of acting, where countless actors strive for a breakthrough, only a few manage to carve a lasting legacy. While some struggle to find their footing, others seem destined to leave a mark across generations. One such actor who has found success across television, Bollywood, and even Hollywood is our pick for meet the actor today.

He is an Indian actor, director, and playwright who has made an immense contribution to Indian cinema. Though his journey was not without its challenges- marked by family tensions and a strained bond with his son- he has consistently honed his craft. Can you guess who this veteran actor is? We are talking about Pankaj Kapur.

Pankaj Kapur's television stint

The National Award-winning actor, Pankaj Kapur has worked extensively in television. Although he began his acting journey in theatre, it was his work on television that made him a household name. In 1985, Kapur made his television debut with Karamchand, where he played the lead role of the detective Karamchand.

Other notable shows to his credits include Office Office, Zabaan Sambhalke, Phatichaar, Mohandas B.A.L.L.B., among others.

Pankaj Kapur's Bollywood and Hollywood career

Besides television, the veteran actor has also found success in Bollywood. He made his debut in 1982 with Shyam Benegal's film Arohan. There has been no looking back for him since then. Some of his movies that earned him National Awards are Ek Doctor Ki Maut and Raakh. Other notable films of his career include Maqbool, Dharm, Khamosh, Madi, The Blue Umbrella, etc.

After acting, in 2011 he made his directorial debut with the romantic drama Mausam, starring his son and actor Shahid Kapoor, and Sonam Kapoor. In Hollywood, he acted in the 1982 film Gandhi with Ben Kingsley.

An actor par excellence who has proved his mettle over and over again through his acting career of almost four decades recently made his OTT debut. He plays a titular role in the Netflix series IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack alongside Naseeruddin Shah.

Pankaj Kapur's personal life

Talking about his personal life, he married Neelima Azim when he was only 21. Six years later, the couple welcomed their son, Shahid Kapur. However, cracks appeared in their relationship and the couple got divorced. Pankaj Kapur later married Supriya Pathak with whom he has two children- Ruhaan Kapoor and Sanah Kapoor.

Sisters Supriya Pathak and Ratna Pathak’s father was a tailor who also had a connection in Bollywood as he worked as a stylist for Rajesh Khanna.

Growing up, Shahid Kapoor didn’t have a healthy relationship with his father, Pankaj Kapoor as he was too young when his parents separated. They have often opened up about it, however, with time, they mended their relationship.

