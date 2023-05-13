Mother’s Day 2023 Exclusive Video: Why is Rupali Ganguly a lot like ‘Monisha’? Actress’ son reveals

Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly gained immense fame and love for her role in the popular show. In the family drama, Anupamaa essays the role of a homemaker Anupamaa Shah whose life revolves around the family. Recently, Rupali Ganguly and her son Rudransh sat down for an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla on the occasion of Mother's Day. The mother-son duo had a good time as they showed their competitive spirit and revealed secrets about each other.

Rupali Ganguly's son reveals why she is 'Monisha Sarabhai' in real life

Rupali Ganguly and her son share a great bond which was evident during the chat. Talking about whether like everyone else, Rupali likes shopping, the actress shares that she doesn't like shopping. As son Rudransh protests, Rupali says, "What I like about shopping is bargaining." Rudransh chips in, "Momma ka best skill hai bargaining. (Momma's best skill is bargaining)" Rupali admits, "I am the most talented bargainer." However, the actress doesn't like to bargain with the small vendors, but with the big stores like when she is in an electronics store, she shows off her bargaining skills. Rudransh interrupts and says, "Humko laga momma Monisha Sarabhai ki acting karti thi, nahi, momma ayese hi hai." This cracks up the interviewer while for Rupali, it's a facepalm situation.

Watch the full interview of Rupali Ganguly here:

Rupali Ganguly on her role in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai

Reflecting upon her journey of several years, Rupali Ganguly feels blessed to have two iconic shows- Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and Anupamaa to her name. In a previous chat with Pinkvilla, Rupali mentioned how her journey has been great over the years. She added, "For any actor to get one iconic show in this lifetime is a very big deal, and I am truly blessed to get two iconic and outstanding shows with phenomenal scripts and insanely great makers. In one life time how lucky can I get? It's been a beautiful journey. I did Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, I was playing the negative lead in Sanjivani and I didn't know I could get out of that mould but the whole idea was to do something different every time, I won't like to see myself on screen if I became repetitive, then how can I expect people to watch me."

