Mrunal Thakur and Arjit Taneja’s reunion at Ektaa Kapoor’s Diwali bash makes fans nostalgic for Purab and Bulbul from Kumkum Bhagya

Ektaa Kapoor’s star-studded Diwali bash is the current talk of the town. While many popular celebrities from both Bollywood and the television industry caught attention for their outfits, netizens are busy talking about one of their favorite onscreen pair, Mrunal Thakur and Arjit Taneja. Yes, the pair reunited last night, and fans got nostalgic seeing them together.

Mrunal Thakur shared a selfie with Arjit Taneja, both looking gorgeous in their ethnic best. She wrote in the caption, "Rabul," which the latter reshared in his post and wrote, “Don’t use the F word.” For the unversed, Mrunal and Arjit essayed the characters of Bulbul and Purab in Kumkum Bhagya, which made them fan favorites.

Check out Arjit Taneja and Mrunal Thakur’s picture below:

Seeing the picture of the duo, netizens got excited. They reminisced about their Kumkum Bhagya days, while a few wished they would come together to share the screen again. A section of the netizens also wished that they would date. One user commented, “Bulbul & poorab forever in our hearts.” Another wrote, “Omgggg my favourite bulbul and purab!” “My RaBul heart. thanks for this adorable and much awaited reunion pic,” wrote another.

For the untold, Mrunal Thakur essayed the role of Sriti Jha's sister, Bulbul, and Arjit Taneja was seen as Purab in the daily soap, Kumkum Bhagya. The pair grabbed attention for their chemistry. The actress quit the show after getting her break in Bollywood. But she continues to share a great bond with her co-stars. There has been speculation of Thakur and Taneja dating, but they maintained that they are good friends.

Besides Arjit Taneja and Mrunal Thakur, other celebrities who attended Ektaa Kapoor’s Diwali bash include Shraddha Arya and her husband Rahul Nagal, Hina Khan, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, Avneet Kaur, and Pooja Gor, among others from the television industry. Karan Johar, Vikrant Massey, and Sonakshi Sinha, to name a few from the Bollywood fraternity.

