Ektaa Kapoor Diwali Bash: Shraddha Arya, Hina Khan, Ankita Lokhande, and others; best and worst dressed TV celebs

On October 27 (Sunday) Ektaa Kapoor, the popular film and television director hosted a star-studded Diwali bash in Mumbai. Besides Bollywood A-listers, it was attended by the who’s who of the television industry. From mom-to-be Shraddha Arya flaunting her baby bump to Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, twinning in black, let’s take a look at the best and worst-dressed celebs at the Diwali party.

Shraddha Arya and her husband

Mom-to-be Shraddha Arya looked gorgeous in a bright yellow and golden saree. She shone the brightest with her smile and the pregnancy glow as she posed for the paps flaunting her bump. We love how she balanced the look with a neatly done hairdo and traditional golden necklace and matching earrings.

Check out Shraddha Arya’s look below:

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

The stunner of the evening was surely Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. The girl knows how to slay and we are taking notes. The Udaariyaan actress wore a black shimmer lehenga. The sparkle all over the skirt and the blouse helped her to stand apart from the divas who chose sequin for the evening. To let the focus on her outfit, she chose a simple choker with a black stone int he middle and earrings with clear stones. Her look made fans say, 'Nazar utar do koi iski' and we completely agree.

Check out Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's outfit below:

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain

One couple who never fails to turn up dressed in their best is everyone's favorite Viku and Manku. Ankita Lokhande and her husband Vicky Jain chose to twin in black for the evening. The Pavitra Rishta actress ditched the traditional and went for a contemporary one-shoulder gown. It also features a high split and golden intricate work on black along the edges. The pleats all over give the gown a beautiful structure that perfectly gives the Indo-Western vibe. Black stilettos and golden earrings completed the look.

On the other hand, Vicky Jain also experimented with an asymmetrical suit that also features light pleats at the bottom. He carried the outfit confidently as he walked beside his wife.

Hina Khan

Hina Khan wore a floor-length anarkali embellished with sequins and floral patterns for Ektaa Kapoor's Diwali party. With a beige dupatta resting on one side of her shoulder, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress carried the outfit with grace. To balance the gorgeous outfit, she wore a heavy ring and beautiful earrings. She wished the paps happy Diwali as she posed for them.

Divyanka Tripathi

A navy blue floor-length skirt paired with a silver and golden buttoned-up ethnic blazer made Divyanka Tripathi look like she borrowed outfit from her aunt's wardrobe last minute. The silver and golden edge on the skirt along with silver motifs all over is a bit too much and overall, the outfit just doesn't deliver glamour, style or anything! The actress looks stunning in ethnic ensemble, but this time, it was a big flop.

Other celebrities who marked their presence at the television czarina's Diwali party were Karan Patel and his wife Ankita, Pooja Gor, Shefali Jariwala, Parth Samthaan, Karishma Tanna, Avneet Kaur, Mahira Sharma, Puja Banerjee, Karanvir Bohra, among others.

