MTV Splitsvilla 5 fame Nitin Chauhaan dies due to suicide after battle with depression; officials confirm

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to suicide and death.

The news of Nitin Chauhaan's sudden and untimely demise shocked and saddened many. The actor breathed his last on Thursday (November 6) at the age of 35. Nitin was found dead in his Mumbai apartment by his wife. Nitin, known for doing series like MTV Splitsvilla 5 and Crime Patrol, was a well-known face in the television industry.

According to an ETimes TV report, Nitin Chauhaan was found deceased in his Goregaon East, Mumbai, on November 6. On that evening, the actor's wife and his 3-year-old daughter visited the society garden. When they returned, Nitin didn't respond from inside their flat. After receiving no response, Nitin's wife borrowed a spare key to their apartment from the neighbor and tried entering their flat.

Nitin had locked the apartment from inside, and when his wife forcefully opened the door, she found the actor hanging from the ceiling fan. As per the Money Control report, Nitin's wife immediately took him down and administered CPR. The actor was then rushed to the hospital, but the doctors were unable to save him, and his body was subsequently sent for an autopsy.

Dindoshi Police filed an accidental death case on November 7 in response to the untimely death of Nitin Chauhaan. The authorities confirmed the incident as death by suicide.

As per the authorities, the Tera Yaar Hoon Main actor suffered from depression as a result of a lack of professional opportunities in the industry.

According to an NDTV report, Nitin Chauhaan's wife gave her statement to the cops in which she revealed that the actor suffered from depression. She mentioned that Nitin was not getting any work for the last 3-4 years, due to which his mental health worsened with time. Reportedly, the MTV Splitsvilla 5 fame had even started an ice cream business, which didn't work well, adding stress to his life.

For the uninformed, Nitin Chauhaan is survived by his parents, sister, wife, and 3-year-old daughter. Over the years, Nitin did several shows such as Crime Patrol, Zindagi Dot Com, Supercops vs Supervillains, and more. He gained recognition in the industry after winning the reality show Dadagiri 2.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

