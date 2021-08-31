EXCLUSIVE: Guneet Sharma excited to enter Tera Yaar Hoon Main: My character will bring multiple twist in story

Sony Sab’s popular show Tera Yaar Hoon Main, starring Sudeep Sahir, Sayantani Ghosh and Ansh Sinha, has been winning millions of hearts since its inception. The show has come up with a sweet storyline and it has managed to keep the audience intrigued. And while Tera Yaar Hoon Main, which has completed a year lately, is witnessing a new twist with every episode, the family drama is set to witness a new entry as Guneet Sharma will soon be a part of the show and he can’t keep calm about it.

The actor is excited to enter Tera Yaar Hoon Main and will be seen playing the role of a Haryanvi college boy in this show. Talking about the same, Guneet said, “My character Hudda is a new entry in the college as a rowdy college boy, where the lead characters Rishabh and Berry study. Hudda is a Haryanvi jaat guy who is very fun loving and frolicsome. But at the same time, he always tries and find reasons to fight with people. Viewers will see me doing ragging of the lead characters. This will build up a lot of entertainment in the show. I am sure that viewers will surely love the new entry of this Haryanvi egoistic jaat boy”.

Furthermore, Guneet also emphasised that his character is going to bring a new twist in the plot as it has different shades to it. “The best part about his character is that he carries multiple shades of characters. This will bring multiple twists in the storyline,” he added. Let us know in the comment section if you are excited about Guneet’s entry in Tera Yaar Hoon Main.

