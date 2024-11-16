Nishigandha Wad aka Sumitra Mittal rushed to hospital after suffering injury on sets of Suman Indori

Senior actress Nishigandha Wad, currently seen as Sumitra Mittal in the television show Suman Indori, met with an unfortunate accident while filming a scene. The incident occurred during a shoot, leaving the cast and crew in shock. Nishigandha reportedly slipped while performing a sequence and sustained a minor leg injury.

According to Times Now News sources, the actress was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for medical attention. Thankfully, her condition is stable, and doctors have advised her to take rest for a few days. Following the incident, the shooting was temporarily halted as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of the cast and crew.

A source from the production team shared, “It was an unexpected accident, and we’re relieved that Nishigandha ma’am is out of danger. She’s a fighter and in good spirits. We’re all praying for her speedy recovery.” The production team has reassured fans that all necessary safety protocols are being reviewed and implemented to prevent further incidents.

Nishigandha Wad, a senior actress with a remarkable career in Marathi cinema during the 1990s, has also been a prominent face in Hindi television. She has appeared in popular shows such as Sasural Simar Ka, Meri Gudiya, Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey, and Rabb Se Hai Dua. Known for her versatile performances, Nishigandha has garnered immense love and respect from her audience.

Suman Indori is a heartwarming family drama that explores the complexities of relationships and the journey of Suman, portrayed by Ashnoor Kaur, as she navigates life’s challenges. Suman who runs a food stall is forced to marry an aspiring MLA after her brother’s death.

The show also stars Anita Hassanandani and Zain Imam in pivotal roles. Known for its emotional depth and relatable characters, Suman Indori has struck a chord with viewers, earning a dedicated fanbase.

Fans are wishing Nishigandha Wad a quick recovery, hoping to see her back on set soon.

