Anupamaa actor Sudhanshu Pandey finally OPENS up on unfollowing Rupali Ganguly, Rajan Shahi: 'My Instagram account can be..'

Sudhanshu Pandey shocked his fans after he announced that he had quit Anupamaa. There were rumors doing roundabouts that he unfollowed his co-star Rupali Ganguly and producer Rajan Shahi on Instagram. The actor, best known for playing Vanraj in the serial has broken his silence over the same.

During an interview with Bombay Times, Sudhanshu Pandey squashed the rumors of unfollowing Rupali Ganguly and Rajan Shahi. He said, "My Instagram account can be checked if I have unfollowed Rajan or Rupali. I have not done anything of that sort and if I do that, it would be childish! I don't see how anyone can get satisfaction after unfollowing someone on social media."



He also added that anyone was welcome to check his social media account and see that he was following them. The actor had played the role of Rupali's first husband in Anupamaa. There were also reports doing rounds that Sudhanshu and Rupali had creative differences.

However, he did not speak about the same but mentioned that he had no reason to unfollow either Rupali or Rajan. The publication did reach out to the actress and producer, but they were unavailable for comments.

Speaking of Sudhanshu, he has been one of the leading faces of Anupamaa. His character Vanraj was complex and received a lot of hate. This was because he was cheating on Anupamaa by having an extramarital affair with Kavya aka Madalsa Sharma.

Pandey had taken to Instagram to suddenly reveal his decision to exit from Anupamaa. He announced by saying, "I will no longer be seen as Vanraj Shah. This decision comes after much thought, and while it is not easy to part ways with a character I have lived with for so long, it's time for new beginnings."

The 50-year-old actor also revealed that he would not be seen in the show from the Raksha Bandhan episode and indicated that his exit would be dramatic. He wanted his fans to know the truth from him and also said that his journey in the show was beautiful, but that all good things end.

Fans cannot digest the fact that Sudhanshu is no longer a part of Anupamaa serial.

