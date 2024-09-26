Priyanka Chahar Choudhary in THIS bronze co-ord set is the epitome of poise and grace; fans scream ‘GODDESS’

Actress Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has captivated her fans once again with her mesmerizing look. The diva uploaded a post showing off her toned physique in an itsy-bitsy bronze co-ord that has glam written all over it. Since the netizens are already swooning over her look, we decided to decode it.

On September 15, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary uploaded a series of pictures from a photoshoot. The ensemble she donned is an ode to timeless fashion with a bold, contemporary twist. Her outfit is an intricately designed metallic co-ord, in a copper-toned hue. The top, a halter-neck piece, is heavily embroidered with shimmering beads, criss-crossing in an intricate cross-halter design that enhances her well-toned physique. The detailing of the blouse, with its meticulous embellishments is a work of art.

The skirt that drapes her silhouette effortlessly has pleats in the front. The shimmery skirt has a wide embellished waistband in v-shape.

Check out Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s look below:

Her bronzed complexion, complete with lots of highlighter on her cheeks and shoulders perfectly complemented the outfit. Her long, voluminous hair flowed in soft waves down her back, perfectly styled to create a glamorous yet breezy look. The caramel and chestnut undertones in her hair also added warmth to her overall look.

The makeup focused on bronzed tones accentuated her features without overwhelming them. A subtle smokey eye with brown and gold hues, her flawless skin glowing with a dewy finish, cheekbones perfectly highlighted, and lips painted in a nude shade gave her face a sculpted look.

Her jewelry choices are minimal but striking. A statement gold cuff bracelet adorns her wrist, paired with a few delicate rings that complement the metallic sheen of her outfit.

Priyanka carries the look with undeniable poise and grace. A few fans commented that the outfit on her looks like she is ready to be the next Naagin. One user even wrote, “No wonder everyone wants to watch you as the next naagin on @colorstv. The hotness and screen presence the show will get with you as naagin will be unparalleled @ektarkapoor think of it.” Others expressed their admiration for the actress and her style.

A few of Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s colleagues and friends also joined to praise her. Rajiv Adatia wrote, “Oh Teri (fire emojis)” Bigg Boss 15 co-contestant Sreejita De also dropped a few fire emojis. Udaariyaan co-star Rashmeet Kaur Sethi added, “Oh my my! Apsaraa!”

