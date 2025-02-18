Ranveer Allahbadia Controversy: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis urges Central Govt to take THIS step for social media platforms

India's Got Latent controversy has taken a more serious turn as the Supreme Court called out Ranveer Allahbadia for his 'pervert mind'. In the Supreme Court, Ranveer is being represented by senior advocate Abhinav Chandrachud. As the use of obscene remarks and vulgar content on India's Got Latent received backlash, Maharashtra deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis has now urged the Central Government to put some regulations on the content uploaded on social media platforms and YouTube.

According to a News18 report, Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis expressed his concern about 'freedom of speech' being violated on India's Got Latent. As a statement reported by the portal, the CM expressed his disappointment with obscene content being promoted under the pretext of content. He said, "No doubt one has freedom of speech and expression, but one cannot take away another person’s freedom of speech and expression by using one’s own. One cannot be preaching obscene content in the name of freedom of speech and expression."

Further, Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis also urged the centre to put regulations in place for content on social media platforms and YouTube. He emphasised the importance of rules and regulations and said, "It is required that rules and regulations be put in place, but earlier these mediums had geographical boundaries, now there are none. But, we are in talks with the central government to have such regulations in place."

Ranveer Allahbadia has been receiving death threats due to his comments on India's Got Latent. In response, the Supreme Court has granted him interim protection from arrest. The court ruled that no further FIRs can be registered against him related to the episode that aired on the show, although this protection is contingent upon his full cooperation with the ongoing investigation.

As part of the court's order, Ranveer, also known as BeerBiceps, is required to surrender his passport to the police and is prohibited from leaving the country without court permission. Additionally, the court has issued an interim stay on FIRs filed in Maharashtra, Assam, and Jaipur, as long as he participates in the investigation. Moreover, Ranveer, along with Apoorva Mukhija and Samay Raina, has been instructed to not work for a while.

Also, Ranveer has been summoned by the Maharashtra Cyber Cell for the third time and is expected to appear on February 24.