Ranveer Allahbadia Row EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: 'Aap Hindustan ko change nahi kar paaoge,' Why did Mika Singh say this amidst India's Got Latent controversy?

Mika Singh, a prominent singer in the Indian entertainment industry, had slammed Samay Raina and his show India's Got Latent for promoting obscene content. He had called out Ranveer Allahbadia, Apoorva Mukhija, and judges appearing on this show and supporting the promotion of vulgar content to become famous. Now, while exclusively speaking to Pinkvilla, Mika Singh shared his thoughts on the controversy.

While speaking to Pinkvilla, Mika Singh reacted to India's Got Latent controversy. He shared that he has no personal grudges for Samay Raina and claimed that he has heard that Samay is his fan. Mika even said that Samay is a good musician and is "multi-talented." Speaking about Ranveer Allahbadia, Mika said, "He is a very smart and sorted person. But one big mistake he made was going on Samay's show. His show and Samay's show don't match at all."

Mika Singh elaborated that Ranveer is the host of a decent show and that the controversy wouldn't have happened had he not appeared on Samay's show. He also said that even more vulgar things have been said on Samay's show, and youth who are watching that show will, by default, follow things said on that show.

He accused Samay Raina's show and many other shows of promoting abuse. Mika said, "Aap Hindustan ko change nahi kar paaoge (You cannot change India)." He explained how culture and religion are still followed in India as people believe in God. Mika shed light on how youths are doing these things to become hit.

Watch Mika Singh's exclusive interview with Pinkvilla here-

Mika was asked about his thoughts on Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia receiving death threats after the controversy and how their career are ruined. Mika explained that if youth follow them and want to be like them, then many youths' careers will also be destroyed. He agreed that it is important to set an example as Samay and Ranveer are successful, and the youth needs to be controlled.

Mika recalled getting legal notices after his songs Gandi Baat and Ganpat were released. He added, "Aaj joh inke sath ho rha hai muje lag rha hai ki bohot hi kam ho rha hai. Mera toh band bajaya sabne (Whatever is happening to them is very less. People grilled me more)." He recalled how he was even threatened with being banned and received threats in his career.

Coming back to the controversy, Mika said, "We should put a stop. I'm not against them, and I would request everyone that if a person is mistaken, then let's not drag their family. We should boycott that person for some time, or we should unfollow them as he has received enough punishment."

Mika asked people to forgive Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia for their mistake as they have become successful. He explained how it is important for them to know when to stop.

After the controversy, India's Got Latent's all episodes were pulled down from YouTube.