Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla reveal their twin daughters' faces; 'Thankyou all for waiting patiently'

And the day is finally here!

Ardent fans of Rubina Dilaik and her husband Abhinav Shukla have been eagerly anticipating the reveal of their twin daughters' faces. On the special occasion of Navratri, Rubina and Abhinav finally shared the first glimpse of their little ones. The couple joyfully welcomed their twin daughters in November 2023, and after ten months, they have now unveiled their adorable faces.

All this while, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav carefully hid their babies' faces to protect their identities. While they used to post pictures of their daughters, they would make sure to hide their faces using emojis or creatively hide their faces with camera angles.

Take a look at Rubina Dilaik's post revealing her daughters' faces:

Sharing the pictures, Rubina wrote, "On this auspicious occasion of Navratri introducing Edhaa & Jeeva (E&J) . Thankyou all for waiting patiently!"

Navratri is the festival of Goddess Durga which has significance in terms of women empowerment and enlightenment. And thus Rubina and Abhinav chose this special day to unveil their babies' faces.

As Rubina and Abhinav revealed their babies' faces, wishes started to pour in for the couple and their kids. Nisha Rawal wrote, "All cuties in the house."

Sugandha Mishra wrote, "So pretty .. adorable like mata rani .. mini ma durga. god bless both of you." Neha Swami wrote, "How cute."

Advertisement

For the uninitiated, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla announced their pregnancy in September 2023 with a picture from their trip. The caption along with their photos read, "We promised we will TOGETHER explore the world since we started dating, got married and now will do AS A FAMILY. welcoming the LITTLE Traveller soon!"

While Rubina Dilaik delivered the baby girls in November 2023, last year, they made the official announcement regarding the same a month later, on the auspicious day of Gurpurab.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik embraces summer style in a breezy kurta set; can you guess its price?