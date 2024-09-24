Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Karan Mehra's former wife Nisha Rawal REVEALS battling clinical anxiety: ‘You have to live with yourself’

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to domestic violence.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Karan Mehra has had an ugly separation from Nisha Rawal as the duo washed their dirty linen in public. However, now Nisha has opened up about facing clinical bipolar issues and how life has been being a single mother to her son Kavish.

Nisha Rawal, who hogged the limelight because of her legal battle with Karan Mehra, revealed her psychological issues in detail. She spoke at length while appearing on Rubina Dilaik's podcast. "I have clinical anxiety. I'm also clinically bipolar, so you will sometimes experience that I'm talking a lot and I might just go in a circle and then I have to come back, but it's clinical. I have self-regulated it in a way that I figured out my correct coping mechanism. So I'm not on medication, but I've learned the right things", Nisha shared.

Talking further, Nisha revealed it is a mood disorder, and she talks about it openly because there are people who've thrown stones at her saying that she's bipolar, "One has to take active steps every single day because you have to live with yourself. You have to live with your anxiety, so it's an everyday process."

She also feels that one needs to appreciate people around us who are going through something like that. One probably can't really empathize because they are not really going through it because people say, ‘Anxiety toh sabko hoti hai. ‘But when you're going through something clinical, it's really major," Nisha continued.

Nisha also addressed how varied experiences have shaped her to understand life. She also spoke about the childhood traumas she faced along with mental health issues.

"I’ve had a miscarriage before Kavish. So there is so much that has already happened that I feel I have become very enriched with experiences because I have taken it in a positive way. Tomorrow, Lord forbid, if something happens to my child or he needs me, I will give him advice with my firsthand experience, and nothing teaches you more than that,” Nisha added.

For the uninitiated, Nisha and Karan got married in 2012. However, in 2021 they had to go through a bitter ending to their relationship. She even filed a police complaint against the actor, citing cheating and domestic violence.

Common Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

