Rupali Ganguly shares CRYPTIC post amid current developments around Anupamaa: 'If someone is nasty to you...'

Rupali Ganguly is seen playing the titular role in Anupamaa. After Sudhanshu Pandey's sudden exit from the show, netizens have been closely noticing the social media activity of the actors. Only recently did we notice Rupali's cryptic post following Pandey's departure from the show. The Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai actress shared a note about nasty people, and we wonder if she is indirectly addressing the ongoing developments around the Anupamaa show.

Earlier today (August 30), Rupali Ganguly updated her Instagram story with an ambiguous post which read, "If someone is nasty to you, first try love. If that does not work, compassion. If that does not work, distance."

Take a look at her post:

Sudhanshu Pandey's sudden exit from Anupamaa has led netizens to come up with numerous speculations. Since the actor did not mention the reason for his departure from the show, the internet is flooded with several media reports. Some of the reports indicate a fallout between the actor and Rupali Ganguly.

When asked the same to Aashish Mehrotraa, who essayed the role of Toshu, the actor said, "Dekho, agar ek ghar mein bartan hai toh wo toh khadkenge hi ((In any household, if there are utensils, they will clash at times)." Baaki, what is the reason behind his exit, I have no clue since I am not a part of the show anymore." The Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 contestant added that Pandey's exit was shocking for him. Aashish added that he agrees with what Sudhanshu said in the video, stating that an actor should explore new opportunities.

Advertisement

Further, a few reports suggest that Sudhanshu and Rupali have creative differences and claimed that the two did not get along well on the show. However, this isn't the first time that news of the tiff between them has surfaced online. In 2022, reports of an alleged rift between Sudhanshu Pandey and Rupali Ganguly grabbed eyeballs. However, in that case, the former dismissed the rumours.

While Sudhanshu Pandey's departure from Anupamaa has left fans disappointed, Rupali Ganguly has not commented anything yet. Netizens are eagerly awaiting her reaction to the current scenario.

ALSO READ: Anupamaa's Sudhanshu Pandey BREAKS silence on reported fallout between him and Rajan Shahi: ‘Once you decide to move on….’