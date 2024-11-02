Shah Rukh Khan’s Birthday: Shoaib Ibrahim, Gurmeet Choudhary and Ankita Lokhande talk about learning magic, love and endless dreams from ‘King’

Today marks the birthday of Bollywood's beloved King of Romance, Shah Rukh Khan! Fans around the globe are celebrating this special day, November 2, for one of the industry's most cherished actors. As he turns 59, Shah Rukh is being showered with warm wishes from all around. In addition to his close friends and colleagues in the film industry, numerous television stars, such as Shoaib Ibrahim and Gurmeet Choudhary, have also expressed their affection for him.

Shoaib Ibrahim is an ardent Shah Rukh Khan fan and he never misses a chance to show his love for the superstar. On King Khan’s birthday, the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 fame uploaded a picture of himself doing the classic SRK pose with open arms. Along with it, he penned a beautiful wish, “As i always say the meaning of this pose, The meaning of love, Romance is SRK not only for me, But for many others.”

Check out Shoaib Ibrahim’s post here:

He continued, “Happy Birthday to the king who taught us to dream with open eyes, love without limits, and rise with all the strength. @iamsrk you’re an emotion, a legacy, and yes you are “the last of the stars” #HappyBirthdaySRK” May Allah give you long and happy Life.”

Actor Gurmeet Choudhary who has spoken about his love for Shah Rukh Khan on many occasions penned a heartfelt note for him. Along with a throwback picture of himself with King Khan, Gurmeet wrote, “Happy Birthday to the one and only @iamsrk Sir! Wishing you an incredible year ahead filled with success, happiness, and health.”

Advertisement

Talking about how the superstar inspires him, he wrote, “As a huge fan, I’m constantly inspired by your journey, dedication, and passion. Thank you for everything you bring to the world of cinema! #happybirthdaysrk #sharukhkhan”

Check out Gurmeet Choudhary’s post below:

Ankita Lokhande took to her Instagram story and posted a picture of the Jawan actor. She wrote, “Thank you for making us believe in magic, love and endless dreams. Here's to many more years of you lighting up our lives”

Pinkvilla wishes Shah Rukh Khan a happy birthday!

ALSO READ: When Kaun Banega Crorepati contestant SLAMMED Shah Rukh Khan's acting chops, refused his hug: 'Mr Khan': THROWBACK