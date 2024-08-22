Shark Tank India 3 judge Ritesh Agarwal reveals three big traits of a ‘resilient founder’; Find out if you have any

Ritesh Agarwal is an inspiration for millions. He has managed to set up a billion dollar company at a young age. Though the business personality was a famous face in his field, he started getting noticed even more after his stint on Shark Tank India 3.

Ritesh Agarwal is now often seen sharing valuable aspects about entrepreneurship on various podcasts. He was recently heard talking about three qualities that help a founder achieve success.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Ritesh dropped a clip from one of his latest interactions. In the video, he is putting forward three traits that play a big role in the success of a founder. He states that he will be the happiest if someone benefits from it.

Before giving away the qualities, the Shark Tank India 3 judge specifies that they are purely based on his experiences and learnings as a businessman. He states, “First one is- Live your journey and don’t just research it on your computer. Do that also but live it. Secondly, don’t give up once you start. If you keep on working, success is going to come. Third is- Ensure to surround yourself with like-minded people.”

Ritesh credited the fruition of OYO to his ability and efforts to get in touch with different hotel owners.

The caption of the post reads, “My personal experience has taught me that most resilient founders have these 3 traits - they enjoy the journey, they don't give up early & they work with the amazing people around them while learning from their experiences as well.”

Advertisement

Take a look at Ritesh Agarwal’s Instagram post here:

Ritesh Agarwal is the founder and CEO of India’s largest hotel network, OYO (On Your Own). He hails from South Odisha and was initially preparing for engineering but gave up on his plans to pursue his passion for travel. He dropped out from college and eventually established the hospitality chain, OYO Rooms which stands at a whopping valuation now.

In 2020, Ritesh attained a remarkable feat when he got the second spot on the list of World’s Youngest Self-Made Billionaires, right behind Kylie Jenner.

ALSO READ: Sheezan Khan recalls memories from Alibaba Daastan-e-Kabul as show completes two years; remembers late actress Tunisha Sharma