Shark Tank India 4 POLL: Aman Gupta to Namita Thapar - which investor from this season cracks the best deals? VOTE

Shark Tank India 4 has once again captured the attention of business enthusiasts and reality show fans. With a panel of top investors, the show brings fresh ideas, innovative pitches, and intense negotiations to the screen. But the big question remains—who among the Sharks cracks the smartest, most profitable deals? We are asking the viewers' opinion on this.

In this season of Shark Tank India, the investor lineup includes Aman Gupta (Co-Founder and CMO, boAt), Ritesh Agarwal (Founder and Group CEO, OYO), Anupam Mittal (Founder and Director, Shaadi.com), Kunal Bahl (Co-founder, Titan Capital and Snapdeal), Peyush Bansal (Co-Founder and CEO, Lenskart), Namita Thapar (Executive Director, Emcure Pharmaceuticals), Vineeta Singh (Co-founder and CEO, Sugar Cosmetics), Azhar Iqubal (Co-founder & Chairman at Inshorts), Varun Dua (CEO of ACKO) and Viraj Bahl (Founder & Managing Director of Veeba).

Vote for the Shark who cracks the best deals:

Which Shark from Shark Tank India 4 cracks the best deals? Aman Gupta Anupam Mittal Kunal Bahl Namita Thapar Vineeta Singh Ritesh Agarwal Peyush Bansal Viraj Bahl Azhar Iqubal Varun Dua

Each Shark has their unique approach; some focus on numbers, while others invest in passion and long-term vision. Aman Gupta is known for his entertaining yet strategic investments, often making deals that support young brands. He is the investor with the maximum amount this season. Anupam Mittal, with years of experience, brings a sharp business mind and careful evaluation to his offers. Namita Thapar champions businesses with social impact, while Kunal Bahl and Ritesh Agarwal use their startup experience to mentor and invest wisely.

Advertisement

Throughout the season, we’ve seen some intense bidding wars, surprise offers, and even emotional moments where Sharks connect personally with founders. Some investments turn into instant hits, while others spark debates among viewers.

Now, it’s your turn to decide! Who do you think is the best dealmaker on Shark Tank India 4? Is it Aman’s bold bets, Anupam’s calculated risks, Namita’s nurturing investments, or Kunal and Ritesh’s strategic plays?

Vote now and let us know your pick for the ultimate Shark!