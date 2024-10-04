Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosale reveal the name of their daughter on Navratri; 'We feel truly blessed to...'

Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosale are one of the most adorable and loved couples in the entertainment industry. The duo graduated to become parents last year and has been enjoying their parenthood journey. On the auspicious occasion of Navratri, the duo revealed that they've named their baby girl Ihana, which left their fans elated.

Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosale took to social media and shared an adorable family picture with their baby girl and wrote a long caption encapsulating the thought behind choosing Navratri to reveal the name of their baby. Sugandha wrote, "This Navratri, we are overjoyed to share that we have named our little princess ihana (इहाना) meaning 'adorable'. In this beautiful season of devotion and celebration, we feel truly blessed to have our own little Kanjika, Mata Rani’s precious form, light up our lives.

May she always be surrounded by love, blessings, and the divine grace of the Goddess."

Take a look at the post shared by Sanket and Sugandha below:

Interestingly, on Navratri's occasion, actress Rubina Dilaik and her husband Abhinav Shukla also revealed the faces of their daughters Edhaa and Jeeva.

While Sugandha and Sanket revealed their daughter's name, the couple are yet to unveil the baby's face.

Sugandha and Sanket got married on April 26, 2021. The wedding and the rituals were an amalgamation of both Punjabi and Maharashtrian traditions. The couple announced their pregnancy on October 15, 2023, and they were blessed with a baby girl on December 15, 2023.

Announcing the arrival of their baby girl, they posted, "The Universe has Blessed us with the Most Beautiful Miracle, Epitome of our Love .. we are blessed with a Cute lil BABY GIRL. Please keep showering your Love and Blessings."

Pinkvilla wishes Sanket and Sugandha happiness forever!

