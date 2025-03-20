Supriya Shukla remembers former co-star Harshad Chopda called her after his mother passed away

Supriya Shukla and Harshad Chopda became close friends while shooting for the hit show Tere Liye. Due to this, the two formed a close bond as they shot many scenes together. While Harshad played the lead, Supriya essayed the role of the female lead's mother. In a recent interview, Shukla spoke about her working experience with Harshad. She even remembered the emotional moment when Harshad called her after his mother passed away.

In conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Supriya Shukla recalled her first scene with Harshad Chopda and mentioned how they formed a bond quickly and became friends. She explained that their friendship fizzled out as both got busy. Supriya further recalled meeting Harshad when his mother passed away and remembered how the actor called her.

She said, "When his mother passed away, I remember he himself called me. I had a shoot, but I canceled it and reached the graveyard. I remember he is tall, and I am short, and he cried a lot and took it out."

The Kumkum Bhagya actress explained how Harshad takes time to open up and is focused on his life. Shukla mentioned that Harshad needs to be pushed and mentioned that she did that, and thus, they shared a good bond. She even called Tere Liye her favorite show on Television.

In the same interview, Supriya even praised Harshad's dedication to acting and stated how he works hard on his craft. She explained how Harshad and even Sriti Jha read the dialogues and make changes as and when needed.

For the uninformed, Tere Liye starred Harshad Chopda and Anupriya Kapoor in lead roles. The show aired for a short period, from 2010 to 2011, but instantly became a fan favorite. Apart from them, Tere Liye also featured Shakti Arora, Neha Saxena, Rajat Toxas, and more in pivotal roles.