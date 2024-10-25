Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Champaklal loses his calm demeanour on Jethalal and Taarak Mehta; here's what happened

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, starring Dilip Joshi, Amit Bhatt, Sacchin Shrof and others in pivotal roles, is among the most loved sitcoms. Currently, it is seen that the track revolves around Taarak Mehta. As Taarak's boss demands to meet Bade Guru Ji, the former is in trouble as he had lied about Champaklal aka Bapuji being Bade Guru Ji.

In tonight's episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Champaklal aka Bapuji is seen chasing Taarak Mehta and Jethalal with his stick, determined to give them a good scolding. It appears that Taarak and Jethalal, in a desperate attempt to please Taarak's boss, may have requested Bapuji pose as Bade Guruji for an upcoming meeting.

Watch a glimpse of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's upcoming twist here-

For the uninformed, Taarak Mehta had earlier introduced Champaklal as Bade Guru Ji to his boss. In the latest episode, Taarak's boss demands to meet Bade Guru Ji. Meanwhile, in a candid chat with Jethalal and Taarak, Champaklal firmly refused to become Bade Guru Ji again.

Now in the upcoming episodes of the show, it will be interesting to see whether Champaklal agrees to fake his identity again. If not, it will be fun to watch how Taarak Mehta will convince his boss.

Advertisement

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has always made headlines for its engaging content. It has been more than 15 years since the show has been entertaining the viewers. Dilip Joshi, Mandar Chandwadkar, Munmun Dutta, and a few others have been a part of the sitcom since its inception.

Recently, Palak Sindhwani, who essayed the role of Sonu Bhide in the sitcom, recently took an exit from the show. Several actors such as Raj Anadkat, Monika Bhadoriya, Raj Anadkat, Bhavya Gandhi, Shailesh Lodha, Disha Vakani, Neha Mehta, Jheel Mehta, Nidhi Bhanushali, Gurucharan Singh left Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah midway due to different reasons.

Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah airs on SAB TV, Monday to Friday at 8:30 PM.

ALSO READ: TMKOC's Palak Sindhwani alleges mental harassment, exploitation and threats by makers: 'I'd cry in my makeup room'