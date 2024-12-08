The Great Indian Kapil Show 2: Rekha wishes to have THIS iconic singer as her daughter in next birth, ‘I can hear her voice calling…’

The legendary actress Rekha appeared as a guest on tonight's episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 2. The actress engaged in a fun-filled conversation with Kapil Sharma, mesmerizing everyone with her charm and grace. During the conversation, she revealed her equation with the late singer, Lata Mangeshkar, and stated that she would like to have her as a daughter in her next birth.

Wearing a beautiful golden saree paired with a red blouse, traditional jewelry, and a bun adorned with red roses, Rekha looked nothing but elegant as Kapil Sharma drove her to the stage. As they conversed, Kapil Sharma requested Rekha to mimic Lata didi but she refused. Then he went on to share, "There is this hidden talent of Rekha ji, she will observe everyone and in just minutes she can mimic their mannerisms. And that too exactly like them. I have seen it before, it would be our honour if you did it for the audience once."

Check out the conversation between Rekha and Kapil Sharma below:

Rekha then went on to share an anecdote with Kapil, "I will tell you an anecdote, it was Lata didi's birthday and she invited me and on the stage in front of everyone I had told her that, 'I am your biggest fan and god if you are listening to me then I ask for a daughter like Lata didi in my next birth.' She then told me in her sweet voice, 'agle janam kyun, I am your daughter in this birth.' And then all the time she called me 'mumma' (in Lata Mangeshkar's voice). Since that day, even today I can hear her voice calling me 'mamma'."

Talking about The Great Indian Kapil Show season 2, the show features Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover, Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek, Rajiv Thakur, and Archana Puran Singh. The fresh episode of the show airs every Saturday at 8 PM on Netflix.

