The Great Indian Kapil Show: Rekha credits mom for her iconic looks; admits to applying her kohl and lipstick secretly

Rekha, the epitome of timeless beauty, arrived on The Great Indian Kapil Show. Bringing her grace and energy, her magical presence left the viewers in awe. Dressed in an exquisite Kanjeevaram saree, Rekha looked no less than a queen. In one of the segments of the show, the comedian praised the evergreen icon for not having an entire styling team and revealed that she does her makeup, hair, and everything on her own.

Reacting to the same, Rekha mentioned that she steps out only once or twice a year. The actress disclosed that she cannot afford hair stylists as they are expensive. Such a comment left everyone in splits. Further, the Suhaag actress added, "I don't need them. Well, jokes apart, that's how I was brought up. My father is an actor, and my mother is an actress."

"I have seen my mother both on set and at home since my childhood. Her existence was unique. She taught me everything simply through her personality. So whatever she did, I idolized her, be it putting on makeup, wearing a saree, everything. You can call it solah shringar. I learned everything from my mother. I've been doing this all my life, and now I'm 70."

In addition to this, Rekha stated how she used to apply kohl and lipstick in secret after her mother left behind a few makeup materials on the table. Interestingly, she admitted to having a makeup artist and a hairdresser. However, lastly, she expressed, "And they do a great job? Nowadays, I learn from them. But I have learned from such great people; my mother especially taught me a lot."

Furthermore, with her elegance and a hint of playful mischief, Rekha captivated the audience as she recited a shayari. The verses navigated the ups and downs of love and relationships.

