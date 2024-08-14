THROWBACK: When Deepika Padukone revealed Ranveer Singh ripped his pants at an event and she fixed it for him

Parents-to-be Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are no doubt one of the most adored Bollywood couples we have ever seen and why not? The pair is almost always busy in serving couple goals.

Deepika once graced one of the episodes of The Kapil Sharma Show and made several surprising revelations about her personal and professional life. She recalled an incident when her husband, Ranveer Singh, ripped his clothes at an event, and she fixed it for him. Not only this, when asked about whether she carries a sewing kit and safety pins in her emergency kit, she agreed. Let us revisit the moment.

On The Kapil Sharma Show, host Kapil Sharma stated a rumor that claimed Deepika has a sewing kit and safety pins in her emergency kit because Ranveer may rip his clothes as he keeps jumping around. The Piku actress agreed to the same and said, "Yeh sach hai aur yeh hua hai. Kuch music festival tha Barcelona mein. Toh cruise se hum log utre aur (It was a music festival in Barcelona. We got off the cruise and) we went to the festival. Wahin se main airport jaane waali thi (I was about to head to the airport from there)."

Describing Ranveer Singh's clothes, which he wore at that festival, the Cocktail actress stated, "Usne kuch loose sa ek pant pehna hua tha aur wo kuch ajeeb sa ek step kar raha tha. And beech mein wo tharr karke fatt gaya. So, I was like wait. Maine bag se sui nikaala aur dhaaga nikala aur sab log aise dance kar rahe hain. Party ke beech mein main iska pant sila rahi hun."

"(He was wearing a loose pant and was doing a weird step. Suddenly, his pants got ripped. I told him to wait and then got a needle and thread from my bag while all the people were dancing. At the party, I was fixing his pant by sewing it)."

Further, Deepika Padukone also showed a picture of that particular moment, leaving the audience in splits. Commenting on the photo, Kapil Sharma said, "How lucky you are, Ranveer." Well, in the same segment, the Padmavaat actress admitted to the fact that she is a bathroom singer.

