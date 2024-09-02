THROWBACK: When Shah Rukh Khan aced the character of Nandu in 1988's Dil Dariya

Shah Rukh Khan is currently one of the biggest superstars in the entertainment world. As SRK says, he is undoubtedly 'the last of stars.' However, the stardom, fame, love, and respect didn't come easy for the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actor. Khan has struggled a lot before making it big in Bollywood. He was also a part of popular TV shows. Let's revisit the time when Shah Rukh Khan was cast in the TV show Dil Dariya.

Before venturing onto the big screen, Shah Rukh Khan starred in small-screen projects like Fauji and Dil Dariya in the year 1988. While SRK's Fauji is quite talked about, people hardly know about the brilliant performance of SRK in Dil Dariya. In Dil Dariya, Shah Rukh Khan played the character of Nandu in the show; he aced the character and was loved for his stint in the show. He gave major friendship goals through that project.

Take a look at a glimpse of Shah Rukh Khan's scene from Dil Dariya:

In the above scene, Nandu and his Sikh friend indulge in a delightful conversation, keeping their religious differences aside.

The story of Dil Dariya was based on two best friends (and neighbors, too) hailing from two different religious communities, Hindu and Sikh, respectively. Their friendship became a stringent and tense relationship due to the problematic situations prevailing in Punjab in 1988.

Lekh Tandon is said to have given Shahrukh Khan his first break in acting in a small role in Dil Dariya. After Dil Dariya and Fauji, Shah Rukh Khan began receiving many film offers, and he was featured in Deewaana. Other movies like Darr, Bazigar, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham made Shah Rukh Khan a bankable name in the industry.

