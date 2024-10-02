Top 6 Pakistani celebrities who are divorcees: From Mahira Khan to Sanam Saeed

Divorce is not just common in Bollywood but also in the Pakistani film industry. Marriage and separation are frequent occurrences in both the Hindi and Lollywood fraternities. Stars like Mahira Khan, Sanam Saeed, and many other top Pakistani actors have gone through separations for various reasons. Not every marriage has a happy ending, and many stars decide to call it quits after being in a relationship for just a few years.

Factors such as living a high-profile life, constant work commitments, and intense media scrutiny play important roles in the lives of celebrities. There are various reasons why the personal lives of stars often take a backseat. Fans of Pakistani stars, including those in India, consider these celebrities to be an important part of their lives. Any shocking news related to their marriages or separations quickly grabs their attention.

Over the years, there have been several instances when things didn’t work out between your favorite Lollywood stars, leading them to end their relationships. Many high-profile and glamorous marriages have ultimately resulted in separation.

Now, let's take a look at some of the top Pakistani celebrities who ended up splitting, breaking the hearts of their fans.

1) Mahira Khan-Ali Askari

Pakistani actress Mahira Khan was married to Ali Askari back in 2006 in Lahore. A report by Indian Express claimed that they had met during a vacation in Los Angeles. There have been many reports alleging that she married him against her father's wishes. They were blessed with a son who they named Azlan Askari back in 2009. Their marriage did not go well, and the couple separated in 2015. Azlan's custody was given to Mahira, and now they share a cordial bond with each other.

Talking about her separation from her childhood sweetheart, Mahira had once told the same publication, "When you are going through it, it is very painful. You are sitting in a room, and you feel the walls are closing in on you. You feel anxious and you don’t know what it is. I think that is more painful than when you make a decision.” However, after she decided what she wanted in life, she became stronger. “I knew that I would take my child but I knew that I didn’t want to be dependent on anyone, not even my parents. When there was nobody with me, I had my work. It was a huge support".

2) Sanam Saeed-Farhan Hassan



Barzakah star Sanam Saeed had married her bestie Farhan Hassan back in 2015. However, reportedly differences started emerging and they opted for separation in 2018. The Zindagi Gulzar Hai actress, earlier during an interview with Thenews.com.pk mentioned the reason behind her split with the love of her life. She married Farhan when her mom was unwell.

"I think I couldn’t balance my marriage and my mother’s deteriorating health. I realised it was unfair to my husband to have my divided attention. I understood he deserved better and should go for that. He deserved the attention of a partner, not another headache and I didn’t want to share my time with anyone else but my mother. So when I finally gave up, I had a sense of relief," Sanam had said.

3) Adnan Sami-Zeba Bakhtiar

Pakistani singer Adnan Sami married Zeba Bakhtiar in 1993 at the age of 22. He was not a famous name at that time, so their relationship did not receive much attention. They were blessed with a son named Azaan in 1994. However, after 2 years, they fought for custody of their son.

Reports floating online claim that the singer had also tried to run away with his son. The duo share a cordial bond with each other, and the custody of Azaan was given to Zebaa.

During an interview with Aamna Haider Isani, Zeba had revealed her month-long custody fight for her child. "I lost my mind. I was functioning because that coping mechanism comes from somewhere, but I was not all there. I have big patches which I don't remember. It was very difficult. But I am thankful I got back with Azaan. It was 18 months of this custody battle. I wasn't working during that time, but a few friends of mine told me to work for my own sanity," she had said.



4) Shahroz Sabzwari- Syra Yousuf

The pair married in 2012, and were blessed with a daughter. They separated in 2020 as reportedly Shahroz started getting close to Pakistani actress Sadaf.

5) Shamoon Abbasi-Humaima Malick

Pakistani actor and director Shamoon Abbasi married Humaima Malick back in 2010. However, the pair could not make their marriage work and they got divorced in 2012. Shamoon claimed that Humaima did not give time to their marriage and was only bothered about her career. On the flip side, Humaima denied the claim and said that she had to undergo a lot of pain and did not have the guts to take a stand.

6) Mikaal Zulfiqar-Sara Bhatti

Pakistani actor Mikaal Zulfiqar was engaged to model Sara Bhatti in 2010, and they got married in 2012. After five years of marriage, they separated. The reason behind their separation was that they were not meant for each other.

