Top TV news of the week: Elvish Yadav appears before ED, Asim Riaz posts PIC with mystery girl, Jasmine Bhasin's corneal damage and more

This week (July 21 to July 26) was quite interesting as a lot happened in the television industry. Whether it was Elvish Yadav landing in legal trouble or Payal Malik filing a defamation case against the social media trolls for sending her threats, there were numerous headline-making moments.

Further, Hina Khan penned a special note for her beau, Rocky Jaiswal, as she battles stage 3 breast cancer and Jasmine Bhasin had her corneas damaged. So, let us look at the top TV news of the week that grabbed eyeballs!

1. Amitabh Bachchan starts shooting for Kaun Banega Crorepati 16

Initially, there were reports stating that Amitabh Bachchan kickstarted the filming for Kaun Banega Crorepati 16. Only recently did he officially announce the same by dropping his picture from the sets on his official social media handle.

In his blog, the Kalki 2898 AD actor mentioned, "the first day of the 16th season of KBC .. and the nerves and the apprehension and the tensions of the changes and the audience being receptive all rolled into one big bag of dhag, dhag, dhak in the region of the dhak dhak."

2. Hina Khan praises her love, Rocky Jaiswal

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Hina Khan shared a candid picture with Rocky Jaiswal. While the actor is already battling stage 3 breast cancer courageously, she expressed her gratitude for Rocky's constant presence throughout her tough phase.

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame posted a mirror selfie with her beau and wrote a heartfelt message which read, "@rockyil You are the best. May Allah bless you hamesha. My strength."

3. Kavita Kaushik quits the television industry

In an unexpected turn of events, Kavita Kaushik, who is known for her memorable character of Chandramukhi Chautala in FIR, decided to quit the television industry.

In an interview, she expressed her disappointment with the ongoing scenario of TV content and referred to it as 'regressive.' Kavita believes that the content shown now is harmful to young generations and firmly remarked, "I don't want to do TV anymore. I can't do 30 days of work."

4. Jasmine Bhasin suffers a lens mishap

During an event in Delhi, Jasmine Bhasin wore lenses and started feeling discomfort. She wanted to visit the doctor, but she could not do so immediately due to work commitments. However, later, when Jasmine visited an eye specialist, the actor learned that her corneas were damaged, leading her eyes to get bandaged. Due to such a condition, the Bigg Boss 14 fame experienced excruciating eye pain. For the last few days, Aly Goni has been her 'eyes.'

5. Elvish Yadav appears before the ED

According to the media reports, Elvish Yadav was spotted outside the ED office in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, on July 23. It was in connection with a money laundering case related to the snake venom case that the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner was summoned by the ED and was questioned for over seven hours. He claimed that the ED officials weren't satisfied with his answers and might question him further. Besides this, another complaint has been filed against Elvish Yadav for allegedly taking photos inside the Kashi Vishwanath temple.

6. Asim Riaz shares photo with anonymous girl

Only recently, Asim Riaz shared a photo on his Instagram story with a mystery girl, thereby teasing fans about his new relationship. The snapshot had him lying down whereas a woman was spotted sitting beside him. Although neither he revealed the face of the girl nor confirmed being in a relationship, it seems like the Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 contestant is willing to give love a second chance.

7. Kushal Tandon purchases new plot in Alibaug

According to the reports, Kushal Tandon has bought a plot in Alibaug, a coastal town in Maharashtra. The property is reported to be right beside Bollywood celebrities Amitabh Bachchan and Kriti Sanon. Further, reports suggest that the Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka will build a lavish bungalow and enjoy the sea-facing view.

8. Shoaib Ibrahim to participate in Bigg Boss 18?

Lately, reports of Shoaib Ibrahim participating in Bigg Boss 18 have been doing rounds on the internet. Going by such details, it is reported that the former Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 11 participant is the first confirmed contestant of BB 18, reportedly starting on October 5, 2024. For the unversed, his wife, Dipika Kakar, is already an alumnus of the reality show and winner of Bigg Boss 12.

9. Payal Malik files defamation case

Ever since Payal Malik got evicted from Bigg Boss OTT 3 house, she has been facing negative comments. Time and again, she has addressed the fact of being fed up with dealing with the trolls. So, recently, she filed a defamation case. Payal expressed that the trolls were sending threats to her and her family, and hence, it was important for her to take a stand. Payal posted a video in which she spoke about being harassed.

10. Shweta Tiwari to work with Karan Johar?

The are buzz claiming Shweta Tiwari to be playing a significant role in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again. Well, recent reports stated that the actor will be collaborating with Karan Johar for a web series. In an interview, she said, "I’m doing Dharma Productions’ upcoming web series. In that, I play a don-like character who wears a saree and smokes cigarettes." The Begusarai actor further asserted that the offered role was a challenging one and hence, she wanted to do it.

