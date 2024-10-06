WATCH: Diljit Dosanjh invites Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum's Hania Aamir on stage during his London concert; sings THIS song for actress

Diljit Dosanjh recently shared pictures from his Dil-Luminati Tour's recent concert in London. However, what caught our attention was Pakistani actress Hania Aamir's pictures on his feed. A video also went viral showing Diljit inviting her to join him on stage. Initially, the Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum actress gestured that she was comfortable in the crowd, but Diljit's team escorted her to the stage. The Punjabi singer also called the actress 'superstar' and sang the Lover song for her.

As Diljit handed her the mic, she graciously expressed her gratitude, saying, "Thank you very much. Hi, London. Shukriya bahut bahut aapka (Thanks a lot to you). Thank you very much for having all of us and for entertaining us. Thank you." As she walked down the stage, Diljit conveyed his admiration to Hania in Punjabi. The Good Newwz actor remarked, "I'm a fan of yours and your work. You are doing amazing work. Thank you. Thanks for coming. You came, thanks a lot for that. Thank you, appreciate it."

Take a look at the video here:

Diljit Dosanjh posted multiple glimpses from his London concert on his Instagram handle. The photo album showcases the Amar Singh Chamkila actor having a blast on the stage and making everyone dance to his tunes. At the event, he not only interacted with his fans but also treated them by performing with Badshah on the stage. One of the snapshots from his post also featured the Paani Paani singer hugging Dosanjh heartwarmingly backstage. Among the other pictures, one frame featured Hania Aamir in the crowd.

Take a look at the post here:

After the photos were shared online, social media users reacted and specifically commented on Hania's attendance at Diljit's concert. One fan stated, "Omg! Hania and Diljit this is insane." Another fan commented, "OMG HANIA AND DILJIT IN ONE FRAME"

For the unversed, Badshah and Hania Aamir are rumored to be dating. As of now, the Pakistani actress is seen opposite Fahad Mustafa in Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum.

