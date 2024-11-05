WATCH: Surbhi Jyoti and Sumit Suri’s minimalist wedding ceremony amidst nature celebrates love in its purest form

Surbhi Jyoti delighted fans by sharing a glimpse of her wedding in a stunning video clip uploaded just moments ago. The actress, known for her popular television roles, got married to her longtime boyfriend, Sumit Suri, on October 27. Ever since then, she has been sharing glimpses of her wedding and post-wedding moments on social media.

Today (November 5), Surbhi Jyoti uploaded a one-minute-long clip giving her fans a sneak peek into her wedding. She looked radiant in a striking orange and red gown as she made her way to the stage, set against a scenic natural backdrop. Her husband, Sumit Suri, dressed in classic all-white attire, awaited her with a warm smile.

Watch Surbhi Jyoti’s wedding clip below:

The ceremony was a beautiful, minimalist affair, with decorations that let nature take center stage. Friends of the couple cheered as Surbhi walked up to Sumit, who welcomed her on stage with open arms. In a heartwarming moment, the couple exchanged garlands amidst a gentle shower of petals, marking the start of their new journey together. Suri also kissed her lady love’s forehead after exchanging garlands.

After completing the rituals, the couple descended from the stage, where Surbhi let loose in a joyful dance, beaming with happiness. The clip is uploaded with the caption, “Love Sealed Forever.”

Fans flooded the comment section with love and congratulatory messages, delighted by the couple's intimate celebration. One user wrote, “Manifesting to have such a beautiful wedding with the one who is staying in my heart forever.” Another commented, “What a moment of love. stay happy and blessed Sona, you are blessed, beautiful. Nazar na lag jaye. very emotional moment. thank you for sharing this with us.” Anita Hassanandani, Drashti Dhami, and other celebrity friends also commented on the post.

For those who came late, Surbhi and Sumit tied the knot on October 27, 2024, at Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand. Committed to sustainability and a deep connection with nature, the wedding incorporated several unique and eco-friendly rituals. The celebrations honored the five elements of nature: earth, water, fire, air, and space. Before the big day, the couple had several pre-wedding functions like mehendi, haldi, and sangeet.

