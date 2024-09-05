Nia Sharma escapes unexpected fire while shooting Suhagan Chudail; Shares update after mishap, ‘When they say lit and…’

Nia Sharma has become a household name with many years of experience in the television and entertainment industry. The beautiful actress who is currently busy with the shooting of Suhagan Chudail, recently shared an unfortunate accident she escaped. Nia was shooting with fire when she almost got caught up in flames.

On September 4, Nia Sharma, who maintains an active presence on social media and keeps her fans updated about her whereabouts took to Instagram to upload a series of posts. The post consists of images and videos from the sets of Suhagan Chudail. The third in the series is a clip which shows a group of men walking in a circle carrying torches. As she makes her way out of the circle a flame is hurled at her and she screams and falls on the floor.

Watch Nia Sharma’s post below:

One can hear in the background, the team saying, “Cut” as the actress falls on the floor. Nia uploaded the series with the caption, “When they say lit..and it Literally gets on fire.. ”

Earlier in the day, Nia also uploaded the video on her story and wrote, “Always a step away from a mishap.”

The other posts in the series show the actress’ outfit, make-up and the entire look in detail. She wore a black bralette with mirrors attached to it and the slit long skirt has a waistband on top with mirrors attached. The flowy black skirt has shimmer all over. The actress looks stunning flaunting her toned physique.

Being mesmerized by Nia’s look, one user commented, “If Naagin was a woman....she wuld sure look like u....” Another wrote, “What a hottie!”

Besides Suhagan Chudail, Sharma is currently seen in Laughter Chefs as Sudesh Lehri’s partner. Netizens enjoy the quirky interaction and banter between the two. Reportedly, the show will go off air in September and the last episode will be shot on September 10.

