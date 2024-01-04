Who is Shark Tank India 3 judge Radhika Gupta? All you need to know about her

The newest addition to the Shark Tank India 3 judging panel, Radhika Gupta, MD and CEO of Edelweiss Mutual Fund is the perfect blend of elegance and ambition. She joined Sharks from the previous seasons to bring her expertise in the third season of the show. From being bullied for her unconventional looks to becoming the MD and CEO of Edelweiss Mutual Fund (Asset Management Company Limited), her journey is truly inspiring. Let's delve into uncovering more details about her.

Who is Radhika Gupta?

Radhika Gupta's father was a diplomat who served in the Indian Foreign Service. Due to her father’s nature of work, her family used to move across continents. She was born in Pakistan. Owing to some complications at birth, Radhika Gupta ended up with a broken neck.

Radhika Gupta's LinkedIn profile describes her as, "Asset management professional, who enjoys leading teams and building businesses. Proud daughter of an Indian diplomat, global citizen, and child of change. Writer, storyteller, TEDx and Josh Talks speaker, finding magic in words."

One of the most prominent figures in the Indian financial sector right now, Radhika Gupta has built an impressive portfolio. She started her journey as a Program Manager Intern at Microsoft and worked her way up to reach where she is today- Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Edelweiss Asset Management Limited.

The new Shark Tank India 3 judge aims to enlighten everyone about the significance of investment and mutual funds. Drawing on her extensive experience in analyzing Indian companies, she plans to utilize this national platform of the show to spread financial awareness. She is eager to inspire the untapped potential of youth across cities, encouraging them to establish businesses ranging from 5Cr to 100Cr and beyond. As the newest shark in this season, Gupta is thrilled and ready to support unique and thoughtful business ventures.

Education background of Radhika Gupta

The CEO of Edelweiss Mutual Fund completed the Jerome Fisher Program in Management and Technology at the University of Pennsylvania. She earned a Bachelor of Science in Engineering in Computer Science from the University of Pennsylvania School of Engineering and Applied Science. Additionally, she obtained a Bachelor of Science in Economics with specialization in Finance and Management from the University of Pennsylvania – The Wharton School in 2005. Radhika graduated with the highest honors, achieving a summa cum laude distinction, which is awarded to students with a grade point average (GPA) between 3.80 and 4.00.

Net worth of Radhika Gupta

Radhika Gupta reportedly has a net worth of INR 41 crore approx.

Besides being the MD and CEO of Edelweiss Asset Management Limited, she has authored a book titled Limitless: The Power of Unlocking Your True Potential. It was published in April 2022.

Radhika Gupta to make investments on Shark Tank India 3 on personal capacity

It should be mentioned here that the MD and CEO of Edelweiss Asset Management Limited has clarified that all her investments in Shark Tank India 3 will be in a personal capacity implying that she will not use funds from Edelweiss.

In November 2023, she tweeted, “Thanks for all the love for the Shark Tank. Just to clarify, my investments will only be in a personal capacity. Keep the love coming!”

Here’s Radhika Gupta’s tweet:

A few days back, Radhika Gupta took to LinkedIn to share her gratitude list for 2023. In it she wrote five points focusing on her family, finding purpose, growth, and recognition. In the fifth point, she mentioned that she will use the Shark Tank India platform to give back.

Part of her post reads, “The gift of giving back: I believe power is impact and the ability to share stories and give back excites me every day. I tried my hands at a book, and this year, experimented with a new opportunity- Shark Tank India. The few days of shoot have left me feeling so energised about this country and our young people… and I am so excited to give time and capital to some of these stories. On a lighter note, never did a nerd think she would land up with a make up van!”

Radhika Gupta's love for saree

Admiring the beauty of the saree, the traditional Indian outfit, Gupta advocates for Indian attire and supports local weavers and artisans. She expresses her thoughts through her clothing, choosing a lovely peach saree adorned with the Indian Rupee symbol for Shark Tank India 3. By blending her feminine style with a finance background, she makes a bold statement – women can achieve success, create significant wealth, and contribute to positive change in the world.

Check out Radhika Gupta's outfit here:

Other sharks on Shark Tank India 3

All set to stream on Sony LIV from the 22nd of January, the lineup of sharks this year includes Aman Gupta (Co-Founder and CMO, boAt), Amit Jain (CEO and Co-founder, CarDekho, and InsuranceDekho), Anupam Mittal (Founder and CEO, Shaadi.com — People Group), Namita Thapar (ED, Emcure Pharmaceuticals), Vineeta Singh (Cofounder and CEO, SUGAR Cosmetics), Peyush Bansal (Founder and CEO, Lenskart.com), Ritesh Agarwal (Founder and CEO, OYO Rooms), Deepinder Goyal (Founder and CEO, Zomato), Ronnie Screwvala (Co-founder and Chairperson, Upgrad), and Azhar Iqubal (Co-Founder and CEO, Inshorts). The season is hosted by comedian - Rahul Dua.

Ritesh Agarwal, Deepinder Goyal, Azhar Iqubal, and Ronnie Screwvala are the new judges to debut this season along with Radhika Gupta.

Watch Shark Tank India 3 from 22nd January on Sony LIV!

