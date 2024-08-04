INSIDE Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer's 'Weekend ka vaar' photodump: Trying to ace Vicky's Tauba Tauba moves to enjoying ATV rides at Salman Khan's farmhouse

Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan celebrated her birthday on August 3. The intimate celebrations were attended by her family and close friends. Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal, Varun Sharma among others attended the special evening. Now recently unseen pictures made it to social media shared by the newlyweds.

Today, on August 4, a while back, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal made a collaborative post on their Instagram handle to share unseen pictures and videos from the birthday celebrations of Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan. The multi-picture post began with the newlyweds twinning in black. The duo was seen flashing bright smiles for the camera as they posed with the birthday girl, her husband Aayush Sharma, Varun Sharma, and his wife, Sneha Aarti.

The following picture is from their getaway from the city hustle and bustle amid the monsoon. The third picture showed Sona and Zaheer posing for a couple selfie. The subsequent pictures showcased more candid pictures from the celebrations. One of the videos featured Varun and Sonakshi breaking into loud laughter as they failed at attempting to recreate Vicky Kaushal’s iconic Tauba Tauba hook step. Don’t miss Iulia Vantur’s cameo appearance in the video.

Take a look

Sonakshi’s multi-picture post continued with a couple of videos offering glimpses of them enjoying off-road driving, followed by a solo video of Zaheer. The twelfth slide concluded the post with another hilarious video of the newlyweds. In the video, we can see Zaheer recording himself while the Dabangg actress asks, "Why are you cropping me?" to which her loving husband focuses on her solely leaving Sona in splits.

The post was captioned, "Happy Birthday Arpita (Accompanied by a red-heart and a hug emoji) Mazaa aa gaya (Accompanied by a party-popper and a dancing emoji)"#WeekendKaVaar

Advertisement

Riteish Deshmukh and his wife Genelia Deshmukh also attended the birthday celebration. In a video shared by the Housefull actor, the birthday girl was seen cutting her delicious birthday cake with her husband, and their son, Ahil. Meanwhile, her brothers Salman Khan and Sohail Khan were also seen being a part of the celebrations.

Take a look

Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan is married to Aayush Sharma. The duo got married in November 2014. The couple welcomed their first child, a son, Ahil in March 2016 and their second child, a baby girl Ayat, on December 27, 2021.

ALSO READ: Friendship Day 2024: Stree 2 star Shraddha Kapoor drops cutesy PICS with her ‘sabse acche dost’ and it is not who you think