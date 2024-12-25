Year-Ender Poll: Which TV couple should tie knot in 2025? Jasmine Bhasin-Aly Goni to Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra and more; VOTE

What else does one need when they have someone by their side to listen to and cheer up? We might give you some FOMO as we talk about the lovely television couples who have set the bar for an ideal relationship too high! As we are about to bid goodbye to 2024, who among Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra, Jasmine Bhasin-Aly Goni, Nikki Tamboli-Arbaz Patel, Hina Khan-Rocky Jaiswal, and Shivangi Joshi-Kushal Tandon, do you think should tie the knot in 2025?

You can vote for your favorite couple below.

1. Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra

'TejRan' have been headstrong since the Bigg Boss 15 days. The couple is often spotted together, be it for dinner dates, movie dates, or when attending events hand in hand. At the same time, the duo faced ups and downs together, as there's no relationship without its challenges. Time and again, fans have quizzed Tejasswi and Karan about their marriage plans. However, neither of them has provided a concrete answer.

2. Jasmine Bhasin-Aly Goni

It was during their stint in Bigg Boss 14 that Aly and Jasmine fell in love, and their relationship began after the duo stepped out of the controversial premises. After their exits, the lovebirds have been inseparable, and they continue to set major couple goals for their admirers. To date, there have been a few instances when Aly has hinted that he and Jasmine are ready to take the plunge.

3. Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon

New couple in town! Talking to a media portal, Kushal Tandon confirmed his relationship with Shivangi Joshi. Much before the confirmation, there were speculations about the duo dating each other and their off-screen chemistry. The duo was seen sharing screens in Barsatein Mausam Pyaar Ka, and fans lovingly referred to them as 'KuShiv.'

4. Hina Khan-Rocky Jaiswal

While Hina Khan has been battling breast cancer and receiving chemotherapy sessions, she believes in not compromising happiness. A few months back, she was on a trip to the Maldives with her boyfriend, Rocky Jaiswal. They even flew to Goa together ahead of the actress' birthday. In one of her Instagram posts, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame called Rocky 'her strength.'

5. Nikki Tamboli and Arbaz Patel

Nikki and Arbaz's romantic connection started in Bigg Boss Marathi's Season 5, which caught the audience's attention. After exiting the confines of the show, the couple chose to nurture their budding relationship, eager to make the most of every moment together. They are often clicked stepping out for dinner dates, attending events, and relishing casual outings that showcase their playful bond.

