Jasmine Bhasin to Priyanka Chahar Choudhary; Looking back at 7 emotional eliminations from Bigg Boss

Bigg Boss, a major Indian reality TV show, captivates viewers for three months each year. Amidst the drama and celebrity moments, the hardest part is always the eliminations. Saying goodbye after spending significant time in the house is always heartfelt and emotional for both contestants and housemates.

List of contestants who had emotional eliminations from the Bigg Boss house

1. Jasmine Bhasin in Bigg Boss 14

Bigg Boss 14 had a shocking eviction that brought tears to host Salman Khan's eyes. TV actress Jasmine Bhasin, a strong contender, was eliminated due to few votes. When Salman Khan announced her name in the garden area, Aly Goni was inconsolable. Aly Goni cried so much that he got an asthma attack. Rubina Dilaik helped Aly in recovering from the attack.

2. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary in Bigg Boss 16

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, a standout finalist in Bigg Boss 16, was surprisingly eliminated despite high expectations from the nation and host Salman Khan. Placing third was a shock, but Salman praised her as the true winner for her positivity and gratitude throughout the show.

3. Kushal Tandon in Bigg Boss 7

Kushal Tandon in Bigg Boss 7 was eliminated for breaking a major rule which was physical violence. During a task, Kushal had hit fellow contestant VJ Andy when the latter tried to provoke him to bring out his reaction in a task.

However, when Kushal was asked to leave the show as a punishment from Bigg Boss, other contestants like Gauahar Khan, Kamya Panjabi and Pratyusha Banerjee also expressed their rage against the decision.

Gauahar Khan who started dating Kushal in the Bigg Boss house took a very strong stand against the makers and she along with Kushal tandon left the show. However, Gauahar returned after two days and eventually won the show.

4. Hiten Tejwani in Bigg Boss 11

Hiten Tejwani, a well-respected contestant in Bigg Boss 11, was expected to be in the top 5 due to his prominence in the television industry and substantial fan base. Surprisingly, Hiten was not evicted by audience votes but by the votes of his fellow housemates.

In the bottom two with Priyank Sharma, known from Roadies and Splitsvilla, the housemates chose to save Priyank. As a result, Hiten was evicted in the 11th week. This decision shocked everyone, including Salman Khan, who later expressed his belief that Hiten would reach the finale.

5. Abhinav Shukla in Bigg Boss 14

Abhinav Shukla's heartfelt eviction from Bigg Boss 14 deeply affected viewers. Following a round of voting by the contestants' connections, Abhinav was eliminated.

He later shared an emotional video on Instagram, thanking his fans, friends, and family for their immense support and love.

The announcement of Abhinav's eviction was tense and emotional, leaving Rubina in disbelief as she broke down in tears.

6. Sunny Arya in Bigg Boss 17

Sunny Arya, known as Tehelka, was evicted from the Bigg Boss 17 house following a physical altercation with Abhishek Kumar. In an emotional interview after his eviction, Sunny revealed the true cause of their fight.

Sunny’s close friend, Arun Mashetty, was deeply affected by the eviction. Arun pleaded with Bigg Boss to reconsider, while Abhishek, filled with regret, broke down in tears. The intensity of the situation left a profound impact on both the housemates and the viewers.

7. Kishwer Merchant in Bigg Boss 9

In Bigg Boss 9, Kishwer and her close friend Prince Narula faced a tough task with a Rs 15 lakh prize or a finale ticket. Unable to agree, Kishwer tearfully chose to let Prince take the ticket to the finale, while she left with the cash. Her selfless decision stunned viewers and shifted the season's dynamics.

In conclusion, the emotional moments of elimination in Bigg Boss highlight the profound impact these decisions have on contestants, viewers, and the show's dynamics.

