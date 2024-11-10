Are Aly Goni and Jasmine Bhasin getting married next year? Actress' mother gives GREEN SIGNAL saying 'Mai to kehti hu aaj hi…’

Aly Goni and Jasmine Bhasin have been headstrong since the Bigg Boss days. The couple never shies away from expressing admiration for each other and believes in showering love publicly. JasLy fans have always been curious about their wedding and the couple addressed the big question in numerous interviews. It is something that Jasmine and Aly have been quizzed about the most by their admirers.

But now, it seems like the couple will tie the knot soon. Recently, Krishna Mukherjee hosted the Diwali Bash and shared the vlog of the same. The Bigg Boss 14 fame couple marked their attendance at the party and were seen enjoying the festivities with their close friends and family. Meanwhile, in the video, the Yeh Hain Mohabbatein actor was asked if he would marry Jasmine the next year.

He nodded and stated, "Haan, agle saal done." Meanwhile, Jasmine's mother, who was seated next to the couple, was asked if she supported their decision to marry next year. With a warm smile, she exclaimed, "Bilkul. Main toh kehti hoon aaj hi kar lo shadi. Jaldi karo. Mere ko bhi chhutti ho (Of course! In fact, I think you should get married today! Don't wait! I could really use a break from my responsibilities."

Aly, with a playful twinkle in his eye, teased her, "Aapki chhutti ke liye mai shadi karu? (So, you want me to get married just to lighten your load?" He further told Bhasin's mother, "Koi chhutti nahi hogi abhi. Abhi aap bahut jawaan ho. Abhi aap bhaag daud kar sakte ho (You won't get a break now. You are still very young. You can run around)."

Take a look at one of Jasmine Bhasin and Aly Goni's posts:

For those who might be unaware, Jasmine and Aly have openly shared their enthusiastic thoughts about marriage. They have always mentioned that they are indeed contemplating the idea of marriage and are looking forward to tying the knot in the near future.

Workwise, Jasmine Bhasin was recently seen in the Punjabi film Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di while Aly was one of the contestants on Laughter Chefs.

