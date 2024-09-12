Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist: Ruhi plans to create problems in Abhira and Armaan's wedding festivities; here's how

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's recent episodes revolve around Armaan and Abhira's wedding. While the two are eagerly waiting to tie the knot, Ruhi, Kaveri and Sanjay are creating obstacles for Abhira. Now, in the upcoming episodes of the show, it will be seen that Ruhi will create problems in Abhira and Armaan's pre-wedding festivities.

According to Bollywood Life reports, Ruhi, who is trying her best to stop Abhira and Armaan's wedding, will do more planning and plotting to get Armaan back in her life. So far it was seen that Ruhi has been using the Poddar family and Rohit just to win Armaan and ruin his wedding with Abhira.

In the upcoming episodes of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, it will be seen that Ruhi will try to ignite small fire at Abhira and Armaan's sangeet function, which will happen at a dhaba. However, Ruhi will fail doing this. For the uninformed, Armaan, Abhira and Poddar family are unable to reach the sangeet venue and are forced to do the sangeet at a dhaba.

During the sangeet function, it will be seen that Abhira faints and when the doctors arrive with the reports, the doctors inform the family that Abhira can never be a mother. However, this news will be fake and it will be Ruhi's plan to make fake reports of Abhira.

In the recent episodes, it was seen that Ruhi tried to change Abhira's name and then tried stealing Armaan's engagement ring but failed to do both. Ruhi then spoilt Abhira and Armaan's wedding invitation card and then manipulated Sanjay and Kaveri to make Abhira sign the prenup.

As a result, Kaveri desperately wants Abhira to sign the prenup which says that Abhira cannot work post-marriage and will have to have kids immediately after the wedding.

As Abhira firmly refuses to sign the prenup contract, Kaveri is extremely upset with her. Thus, even Kaveri creates obstacles for Abhira so that she is forced to sign the prenup. Kaveri even orders Abhira to get her family at the mama bhaat ceremony. When Abhira fails to show up with her family, Manish arrives in support of Abhira.

Manish, who knows the truth about Abhira being his great-granddaughter decides to not reveal the truth as he is scared of Abhira ruining her marriage with Armaan.

Premiered on January 12, 2009, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai currently stars Rohit Purohit, Samriddhi Shukla and Garvita Sandhwani in lead roles.

