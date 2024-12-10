Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist: Ruhi to slap kidnapping charges against Abhira; What will Armaan and Abhir do?

The well-loved TV drama Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has just dropped a surprising twist regarding the parentage of the newborn Daksh, leaving both Poddar and the Goenka families in disbelief. Abhira fainted, and fans are on the edge of their seats, curious about what will happen next. Meanwhile, Ruhi, consumed by anger and resentment, is poised to take drastic action against Abhira. Keep reading to find out more!

Abhira, refusing to believe that Daksh is Ruhi and Rohit’s baby, decides to leave the city and go far away with Daksh. She believes Daksh is her BSP and she has a connection with him, no matter what others say. As soon as Ruhi finds out that Abhira has taken away Daksh from the house, she will decide to file an FIR against her.

Ruhi will tell Armaan that she can go to any extent to save her baby and won’t think twice before registering a complaint of kidnapping against Abhira. Armaan will rush to find Abhira and Abhir will also get worried. Madhav will also help Armaan in his search and the others will try to stop Ruhi from taking any serious steps against her sister, but will they be successful?

Talking about Rajan Shahi's serial, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, currently in fourth generation stars Samridhii Shukla, Rohit Purohit, Garvita Sadhwani, and Romiit Raaj in lead roles. It also stars Anita Raaj and Shruti Ulfat, among others. Very recently, actor Mohit Parmar entered as Abhir. It airs Monday through Sunday at 9:30 PM on Star Plus.

The current plot revolves around Armaan hiding the truth about Rohit asking him to raise Daksh. Armaan confessed it was him who took advantage of Ruhi’s coma and took away the baby. Rohit confronted him to tell the truth to the two families, but Armaan, fearing it would create a rift between Ruhi and Rohit asked him to conceal the truth.

