Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, September 21: Vidya takes THIS decision against Armaan-Abhira's wedding

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, September 21: Manish asks Abhira to give him the right to do her Kanyadaan. He tells her that she exactly looks like his daughter. Abhira agrees. Swarna is unhappy with Manish's decision. Ruhi leaves dressed as a bride for the wedding and decides to marry Armaan anyhow. Armaan pleads for Vidya to attend his wedding and give him blessings.

Kaveri gives blessings to Armaan and assures him that his mother will understand everything and he should happily get married. Everyone leaves for Armaan's wedding. Rohit decides to contact Ruhi but then receives a message from Ruhi. Ruhi lies to Rohit in the message saying that she left the parlour and is buying a special gift for Armaan and Abhira.

Rohit gets upset as Ruhi didn't inform her. Sanjay asks Kaveri how did she agree to Armaan and Abhira's wedding. Kaveri assures Sanjay that she is still against the wedding but she can't lose her grandson. Kaveri mentions how the family needs Armaan and calls his marriage with Abhira an 'investment.' Kaveri states that there are possibilities that things can work in their favour.

Madhav tries to convince Vidya to attend Abhira and Armaan's wedding. He explains how Armaan wants her to attend his wedding. Madhav yells at Vidya for not being happy for Armaan's wedding and questions her love for Armaan. Vidya mentions that she is Armaan's stepmother and reminds Madhav that how she accepted his child with another woman.

Vidya states that she considered Armaan as her own son but now she realises that it is a mistake. Vidya breaks down saying how Abhira made her realise that she is Armaan's stepmother. She says that Armaan never considered her as his mother and that is the reason he is getting married without her blessings. Vidya asks Madhav to go and states that she can't see her son destroyed.

Ruhi reaches the temple and mentions that she will get married to Armaan and can't lose him. Abhira misses Akshara. Meanwhile, Armaan's wedding procession arrives. Armaan misses Vidya. Swarna is worried as she can't see Ruhi. Abhira gets happy seeing everyone dancing.

Ruhi preps for her wedding. Swarna worries for Ruhi. Manish welcomes Armaan. Swarna helps Abhira with her dupatta. Abhira thanks Swarna for her support. Swarna gives her blessings to Abhira. Everyone misses Vidya. Vidya gets emotional remembering Armaan's happy time with Abhira. She breaks down worrying about Armaan.

Armaan misses Vidya as he washes his hand. The waiter tries to give something to Armaan. Vidya remembers Armaan's childhood and thinks about how she has always been there for him. Vidya prays that Armaan and Abhira shouldn't get married. As Armaan is about to leave, the waiter stops him. Everyone gets happy seeing Abhira as a bride.

