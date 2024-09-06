Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, September 6: Abhira feels helpless after not receiving money; here's what happens next

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, September 6: The kids offer 2 lakh rupees to Abhira to help her not to get the nath ceremony cancelled. Abhira gets emotional and denies to take their money as they are kids. Abhira assures them that she will arrange the money and asks them not to take tension. Armaan's chacha and chachi offer help to Abhira. However, Abhira refuses to take help and asks them to not tell Armaan anything.

Chachi and Chacha try to convince Abhira but she refuse to take help telling them that she wants to host the function ally by herself. She apologizes to them for not taking their help and asks them to bless her. As Abhira is about to leave for work, a servant arrives with Kaveri's contract.

Abhira firmly refuses to sign the contract. The servant gets on Abhira's scooty as Kaveri asked her to do. Abhira sees Kaveri from a distance and leaves. Kaveri is sure that Abhira will sign the contract to save her parents' respect. Armaan looks for Abhira and the family informs him that Abhira has gone to court.

Armaan worries for Abhira and doesn't believe that Abhira has gone to work. Abhira tries to arrange money but doesn't receive any help from anywhere. A client arrives to make affidavit from Abhira and tells her that he can okay give Rs 500 to her. Abhira feels helpless but accepts the offer. Abhira finds another client. After she completes the work of the second client, the client gives her a letter instead of money.

In the letter, Abhira reads that someone asked her to lose Saxena's case and accept 10 lakh rupees as its prize. Abhira thinks that if she accepts the offer, all her problems will be solved. She agrees to lose the case without fighting but remembers Akshara's teachings. Abhira gets confused thinking whether she should accept the offer or not.

Abhira gets call from Kaveri, who asks her to sign the contract. Abhira refuses to take help and disconnects the call. Abhira goes in the car, as asked in the letter, and accepts Rs 10 lakh rupees.

Armaan gets worried for Abhira. Abhira is sceptical whether she should take the money or not. Abhira remembers how Armaan trusts her values. Abhira slams the man and doesn't take Rs 10 lakh rupees. Armaan and the family continue to worry for Abhira.

Kaveri arrives at Abhira's place and asks her to sign the contract. Kaveri manipulates Abhira to sign the contract if she wants to save her parents' respect. Abhira gets emotional and decides to sign the contract.

As she is about to sign the contract, she gets a call. Abhira bursts out in tears. Kaveri worries seeing Abhira and decides to call Armaan to take care for her. Kaveri warns Abhira to not inform Armaan anything and leaves to call Armaan.

Kaveri tells Armaan that Abhira is crying after she got the call. Armaan gets worried and as he is about to go to meet Abhira, Abhira arrives dancing at Armaan's house leaving everyone surprised.

