Anupamaa Written Update, August 11: Paritosh and Pakhi accuse Meenu of having an affair with Sagar, leaving Leela in shock. Titu tries to prevent Dimple from sharing a video of Meenu, but Pakhi reveals that Vanraj is already aware of it. Paritosh informs her about the situation between Meenu and Sagar.

Baa panics and expresses her disappointment with Meenu's behavior. Toshu places the blame on Meenu, while Kinjal suggests that the situation might be different and only Meenu knows the truth. Meanwhile, Dimple accuses Meenu of causing distress to Vanraj.

Anupama, portrayed by Rupali Ganguly, consoles Meenu and advises her to stay strong regardless of the circumstances. Meanwhile, Bala treats Sagar’s injuries and applies medicine to his wounds. Later, Anupama encourages Meenu to be honest with Vanraj, despite knowing how harsh his reaction might be.

Vanraj imagines Meenu returning and orders her to end her relationship with Sagar. When Meenu confronts him, he’s shocked. Vanraj calmly steps outside, where Anupama brings Meenu to him. To everyone’s surprise, Vanraj quietly takes Meenu home.

Meenu gets confused when Vanraj doesn't react after she confesses about the viral video. She begs him to say something. Vanraj calls her mother and says he can't keep Meenu because she doesn't listen to him. Meenu begs Vanraj to let her stay, saying she wants to become a doctor. Vanraj says he doesn't want her to end up like Pakhi and Toshu.

Vanraj tells Meenu to choose between Anupama and Sagar and going back to the US and staying with him and focusing on her career. Meenu decides to stay with Vanraj and not see Sagar or Anupama. Sagar reflects on his time with Meenu but accepts they aren't right for each other.

Anupama packs the food while Nandita expresses concern about Indra. Anupama thinks Indra might be preoccupied with family matters. Nandita mentions their catering business isn't growing, but Anupama remains hopeful. Nandita praises Anupama for her efforts.

Vanraj advises Meenu not to make any decisions that could ruin her life like Pakhi and Paritosh. Meenu acknowledges Vanraj's guidance and expresses her respect for him.

Meanwhile, Anupama is upset after hearing about Anuj's character, played by Gaurav Khanna declining health.

