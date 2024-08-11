Jasmine Bhasin issues CLARIFICATION after cryptic post on 'love leaving' leads to breakup rumors with Aly Goni

Bigg Boss 14's Jasmine Bhasin and Aly Goni have a steady relationship. However, recently, the fans of the power couple were taken by surprise when the actress shared a cryptic post about 'love leaving'. This left the #JasLy fans disheartened as they speculated that the couple is going through trouble in their relationship.

After her thoughts on love leaving were misinterpreted, Jasmine Bhasin made sure to clarify and calm her fans by stating that the tweet was not related to her personal life.

The actress clarified her stance as she wrote, "Let's remember that not everything shared reflects someone's reality. Posts and quotes can be random thoughts, not a window into someone's life. Let's stop judging and assuming. Spread kindness and understanding instead. #StopAssuming #SpreadKindness".

Take a look at Jasmine Bhasin's tweet here:

The confusion regarding Jasmine and Aly's troubled relationship started when the Dil Se Dil Tak actress posted a tweet that read, "Strange thing about love, it’s felt more when it’s leaving !!"

The couple's ardent fans bombarded the comment section inquiring about their relationship and if all was well between the two. Seeing the speculations and confusion rise, Bhasin posted the clarification soon after.

Jasmine Bhasin and Aly Goni met each other on Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 sets. The duo instantly clicked with each other and were rumored to be dating. However, they maintained a 'just friends' stance. Bhasin had revealed falling in love with Aly but mentioned that Goni didn't want their friendship to be ruined and thus they decided to remain friends.

During Bigg Boss 14, Aly Goni made a grand entry into the show when Bhasin was going through a tough phase. During the show, Aly realized his love and decided to give their relationship a chance.

