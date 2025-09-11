Bigg Boss 19 Captaincy Task: Baseer Ali and Awez Darbar get into heated argument, former tells latter, 'Tere kisse kholu kya?'

Bigg Boss Season 19 is getting interesting day by day, and contestants have started forming alliances to survive in the game. Recently, Baseer Ali was the captain of the show, but now, his captainship is over. In the upcoming episode of the show, the new captaincy task will be conducted. However, a new promo shows that all doesn't go well in the captaincy task. Baseer Ali and Awez Darbar get into a heated fight during the task.

Awez Darbar and Baseer Ali lock horns

JioHotstar uploaded a new promo of Bigg Boss 19 on their official social media page, giving a glimpse of the captaincy task. In this promo, it can be seen that Baseer Ali and Awez Darbar get into a heated argument during the task. As the promo starts, Baseer firmly tells Awez, "You better have to be fair."

Awez Darbar then warns Baseer not to get aggressive with him and to shout. Baseer angrily questions, "Kya kar lega? (What will you do?" and then adds, "Bataunga teko (I will show you)."

Watch a glimpse of Awez Darbar and Baseer Ali's argument here-

Awez tells him, "Dikha na (Show na)" Both lose their calm and charge upon each other. Awez warns Baseer Ali to talk to him in a low tone, but the latter refuses. Awez tells Baseer, "Kidar aur show mai kar yeh sab (Do this in some other show)."

Baseer says, "Abe tere saamne karunga ukhad joh ukhadna hai (I will do it do whatever you want)." They yell at each other, and all the housemates interrupt to separate them.

Baseer then tells Awez, "Tere kisse kholu kya? (Should I open your secrets?)."

Awez questions Baseer for taking Nagma Mirajkar's name amid the argument. Their argument takes an ugly turn, and Awez declares, "Iska sunne nahi aaya hu mai (I am not here to listen to your rant) ." Their dispute continues and the promo ends.

For the uninformed, earlier this week, the nomination task was conducted. The nominated contestants this week are - Natalia Janoszek, Mridul Tiwari, Awez Darbar, and Nagma Mirajkar.

Bigg Boss 19, hosted by Salman Khan, airs every day.

