Bigg Boss 19 New Promo: Kunickaa Sadanand asks Tanya Mittal to stay away from her after heated argument

Yet another week in the Bigg Boss 19 house is about to get over, and many new equations between the contestants have unfolded. In the latest promo, we can see Kunickaa Sadanand and Tanya Mittal getting in a heated argument where the veteran actress asks the influencer not to love her and stay away.

Tanya Mittal and Kunickaa Sadanand’s argument

The promo begins with Tanya Mittal sitting on Kunickaa Sadanand’s bed and having a conversation with her. Mittal can be seen putting her feelings in front of her about something that Kunickaa said, and she did not like. The influencer can be heard telling the actress that she loves her so much that she has been facing backlashes from other contestants just for it.

Sadanand then tells her that she is tired of making her understand a few things, still she has still been stuck on her point. She adds, “Agar aapko lagta hai main bahut opiniated hoon aur kisi ki baat nahi sunti to aap mujhse door hi rahiye.” (If you feel that I am very opinionated and I don’t listen to anyone, then please stay away from me.) She also tells her not to love her.

Tanya then clarifies that if anything about her mother is being said that she will get offended. She says, “jaisi aapki ek personality hai waisi meri bhi ek personality hai.” (Just like you have a personality, even I have a personality). The argument ends with Kunickaa saying she cannot handle her fragile ego and fragile mood.

Kunickaa Sadanand recalls being cheated

In an earlier promo, Kunickaa Sadanand had revealed, "Maine 27 saal apne relation ko chipake rakha, maine abb jaake bola aur maine itna halka mehsus kiya (I hid my relationship for 27 years. I recently spoke about it and felt relieved)." Tanya asked, "Matlab voh aapke husband the? (Was it your husband?)."

Kunicka denied and said, "Live in tha aur voh shaadi shudha the lekin apne patni se alag the. Unhone kisi dusri ladki se mere naak ke niche chakkar shuru kar diya (It was a live-in relation, and he was married but separated from his wife. He cheated on me with some other girl without letting me know)." Neelam asked her whether she had left him. Kunickaa agreed, saying, "Haa, maine chhoda. Unhone khud accept kiya (Yes, I left. He accepted it)." The promo ends.

It will now be interesting to watch how Kunickaa and Tanya’s changed equation affects their game.

