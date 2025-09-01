Meet Bigg Boss 19 contestant Abhishek Bajaj who dated for 7 years, married Akanksha Jindal in 2017 and is divorced now

Bigg Boss 19 has begun and is grabbing eyeballs because of its interesting contestants. Among them, Abhishek Bajaj is one of the most discussed participants in the house. His constant eating habits and untidy nature have made him a topic of conversation among the contestants.

While many may know about Abhishek's professional life, not everyone is aware of his personal life. Those who didn't know, Abhishek has not been single his entire life. The actor was previously married but later parted ways. He was married to Akanksha Jindal, but do you know who she is?

Who is Akanksha Jindal?

Akanksha Jindal is a popular content creator who focuses on lifestyle and travel.

She has more than 201k followers on her Instagram account.

From endorsing brands to attending events and sharing photoshoots, Akanksha has become a well-known figure on social media.

She has also received accolades for her work.

Abhishek Bajaj married Akanksha Jindal 8 years ago.

The couple tied the knot in 2017 in the presence of close friends and family. Celebs such as Rashami Desai, Jiten Lalwani, Sahil Uppal, Kanwaljeet, among others, attended the ceremony.

Before their marriage, they dated for seven years.

According to reports, Abhishek proposed to Akanksha on a yacht near the Gateway of India in Mumbai.

They got engaged on October 28, 2017.

However, just two years after their marriage, the couple got divorced.

After their separation, they did not post any pictures of each other.

Following his divorce, there has been no news about him dating any actress. Information about Akanksha's personal life remains under wraps.

About Abhishek Bajaj's work

Speaking about Abhishek Bajaj's professional life, the actor has been a part of several shows and films. He has acted in several shows such as Parvarrish – Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi, Silsila Pyaar Ka, Jubilee Talkies, Dil Deke Dekho and more.

Abhishek was also a part of Student of the Year 2 starring Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria and Tiger Shroff. He also acted in films like The Coin, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui and Babli Bouncer.

He is currently seen in Bigg Boss 19. Bigg Boss 19 airs every day at 9 PM.

